NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles commented on the loss against the Texans in which opposing QB C.J. Stroud engineered a game-winning drive to put Tampa Bay away at the end of regulation.

“We didn’t play well – it’s really that simple. We didn’t play well. We’ve got to play it better, [and] we’ve got to coach it better,” Bowles said, via the team website. “You’ve got to carry it to the game. We practice hard all week, we practice [well] all week, and in the game, we’ve got to make plays. We’ve got to make plays, we haven’t made them. It’s been a struggle. It’s been a struggle. We didn’t play well yesterday at all – giving up too many big plays – I think there were nine big pass plays over coverages we have been doing since day one. It’s not a communication thing. Sometimes you have to look yourself in the mirror – as a player, as a coach, as a team – and we’re doing that. We’re doing that today and we’ll make sure it gets done.” Bowles on CB Carlton Davis allowing the touchdown on the final play: “That was his man, that was his play right there. Carlton is one of our players [that] we rely on. He had a bad day.”

allowing the touchdown on the final play: “That was his man, that was his play right there. Carlton is one of our players [that] we rely on. He had a bad day.” Bowles on the flag called on LB Lavonte David on the final play: “He was pissed off after the touchdown, he threw his helmet down, which you can’t do, but I understand the frustration level.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich said that the offense took a step backward on Sunday, adding that not all the blame can be placed on QB Bryce Young. Reich noted that he never thought about pulling Young as games like this are part of his learning process.

“It happens. You know what I mean? And I’m just not going to panic,” Reich said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Listen, I hate that it happened because, like we said, the defense played well. This is a game we should have . . . hey, I give them credit, they beat us. But, you know, I thought we had a great week of practice, and I expected us to win this game. Offensively, it happens. And as a quarterback, it happens. I told Bryce in there that I’ve seen the best quarterbacks in the game have way worse games than this. Way worse. So you don’t flinch. In some ways, it’s good for him to go through this. In some ways, it’s good to have to bounce back after something like this.”

Saints

Nick Underhill reports that Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Bears.

suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Bears. Saints HC Dennis Allen said the team likely won’t bring in other kickers for tryouts as they are confident in K Blake Grupe. (Mike Triplett)