NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Sean Payton

“I thought it was retirement, and then he said I’m not done with coaching. He’s just done with us right now. … With Sean, you never know,” Jordan said, via NFL.com. “You’re talking about a guy who has always had the plan. He plays chess, not checkers. So in my mind, he’s going to a bigger market. We’ll see what happens. But seriously, with what Sean has given to the Saints, what Sean has given to New Orleans, if he says he needs some time off, take some time off. If he comes back to coaching, great. But everything he’s done for me, my fam, the friends that I’ve created over the last 11 years on the Saints, the whole entire organization, bringing a Super Bowl to the city, do what you want, big guy.”