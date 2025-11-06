NFC Notes: Trade Deadline Fallout, Luke Goedeke, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced that they have opened the practice window for OL Luke Goedeke, designating him to return from reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. So far this week, he seems to be tracking to have a solid shot to play in Week 10. 

Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension this past August. 

In 2025, Goedeke has appeared in two games with two starts at right tackle. 

Falcons

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Falcons turned down trade interest in OLB Arnold Ebiketie before the deadline. 
  • The Falcons worked out and signed K Zane Gonzalez, who said he’s “good friends” with both Younghoe Koo and John Parker Romo: “You are never rooting for anybody’s downfall but at the end of the day it’s a business, and I’m excited for my opportunity to come here and perform.” (Josh Kendall)
  • Falcons HC Raheem Morris says that OL Matthew Bergeron is week-to-week with an ankle injury and will likely miss the team’s upcoming game. (McElhaney)
  • Falcons OT Storm Norton also had an injury setback, with Morris noting: “We will fill you in more there, but it wasn’t great news.” (Kendall)

Saints

