NFC Notes: Trade Deadline Fallout, Luke Goedeke, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
The Buccaneers announced that they have opened the practice window for OL Luke Goedeke, designating him to return from reserve.
This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. So far this week, he seems to be tracking to have a solid shot to play in Week 10.
Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.
He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension this past August.
In 2025, Goedeke has appeared in two games with two starts at right tackle.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Falcons turned down trade interest in OLB Arnold Ebiketie before the deadline.
- The Falcons worked out and signed K Zane Gonzalez, who said he’s “good friends” with both Younghoe Koo and John Parker Romo: “You are never rooting for anybody’s downfall but at the end of the day it’s a business, and I’m excited for my opportunity to come here and perform.” (Josh Kendall)
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris says that OL Matthew Bergeron is week-to-week with an ankle injury and will likely miss the team’s upcoming game. (McElhaney)
- Falcons OT Storm Norton also had an injury setback, with Morris noting: “We will fill you in more there, but it wasn’t great news.” (Kendall)
Saints
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts were interested in trading for Saints CB Alontae Taylor, with New Orleans believed to be seeking an early Day 3 pick. Fowler thinks the Colts would have pulled the trigger on that deal had the trade for CB Sauce Gardner fallen through.
- Saints OL Dillon Radunz will be the team’s new starting left guard. (Nick Underhill)
- Saints HC Kellen Moore said WRs De’Vaughn Vele, Brandin Cooks and Mason Tipton will all get Rashid Shaheed‘s snaps. (Underhill)
