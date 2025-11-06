NFC Notes: Trade Deadline Fallout, Luke Goedeke, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced that they have opened the practice window for OL Luke Goedeke, designating him to return from reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. So far this week, he seems to be tracking to have a solid shot to play in Week 10.

Goedeke, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension this past August.

In 2025, Goedeke has appeared in two games with two starts at right tackle.

Falcons

Saints