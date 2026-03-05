NFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Rasheed Walker, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Regarding the Bears permitting LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, Courtney Cronin of ESPN notes that Chicago would save $15 million in cap space by releasing Edmunds.
- As for C Drew Dalman electing to retire, Cronin points out that his $9.5 million guaranteed base salary can be voided following his retirement. Chicago would be accountable for the remaining $4 million in prorated signing bonuses in 2026 and 2027 for Dalman, and they could also choose to recoup $2 million of the signing bonus.
- Cronin mentions that the Bears could save around $10 million in cap space from Dalman’s retirement, pending how much of his signing bonus they regain.
Lions
- The Lions are not placing a restricted tender on DL Tyrus Wheat. (Jeremy Fowler)
- TCU S Bud Clark had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Colton Pouncy)
- Oregon OL Alex Harkey met formally at the Combine with the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- North Dakota State QB Cole Payton had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Lions. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton said he had a formal interview with the Lions. (Travis May)
- Florida DE Tyreak Sapp said he met with the Lions. (CrunchTimeSports)
- Oregon CB Jadon Canady met formally with the Lions. (Ryan Roberts)
Packers
- When taking a look at free agents who could land big contracts on the open market, Tom Pelissero wouldn’t be surprised to see Packers OT Rasheed Walker get a contract worth $20 million annually or more.
Vikings
- Alec Lewis of The Athletic, citing sources at the NFL Combine, reports that over 10 teams are eyeing Vikings’ impending free agent WR Jalen Nailor.
- According to Lewis, multiple evaluators view Nailor as a “priority signing” this offseason.
- League sources project Nailor to receive a three-year contract with an annual value between $12 million and $15 million.
- Lewis writes that Minnesota is not expected to spend heavily at receiver, noting that the team remains confident in WRs Jordan Addison and Tai Felton.
- As for free agent LB Eric Wilson, Lewis writes that he isn’t expected to have as robust a market as Nailor, so Minnesota should have a “leg up” on bringing him back.
- Regarding interim-GM Rob Brzezinski, Lewis reports that team sources “admire his experience” and his reputation for standing up to agents.
- One anonymous NFC executive thinks Brzezinski will make the organization more structured: “He will build consensus better than (the Vikings) have in years. And it will be more structured.”
- Lewis also reports that HC Kevin O’Connell and DC Brian Flores will continue to have a “large say” in personnel decisions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!