NFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Rasheed Walker, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Bears

  • Regarding the Bears permitting LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, Courtney Cronin of ESPN notes that Chicago would save $15 million in cap space by releasing Edmunds. 
  • As for C Drew Dalman electing to retire, Cronin points out that his $9.5 million guaranteed base salary can be voided following his retirement.  Chicago would be accountable for the remaining $4 million in prorated signing bonuses in 2026 and 2027 for Dalman, and they could also choose to recoup $2 million of the signing bonus. 
  • Cronin mentions that the Bears could save around $10 million in cap space from Dalman’s retirement, pending how much of his signing bonus they regain.  

Lions

Packers 

  • When taking a look at free agents who could land big contracts on the open market, Tom Pelissero wouldn’t be surprised to see Packers OT Rasheed Walker get a contract worth $20 million annually or more. 

Vikings

  • Alec Lewis of The Athletic, citing sources at the NFL Combine, reports that over 10 teams are eyeing Vikings’ impending free agent WR Jalen Nailor.
  • According to Lewis, multiple evaluators view Nailor as a “priority signing” this offseason. 
  • League sources project Nailor to receive a three-year contract with an annual value between $12 million and $15 million.
  • Lewis writes that Minnesota is not expected to spend heavily at receiver, noting that the team remains confident in WRs Jordan Addison and Tai Felton.
  • As for free agent LB Eric Wilson, Lewis writes that he isn’t expected to have as robust a market as Nailor, so Minnesota should have a “leg up” on bringing him back. 
  • Regarding interim-GM Rob Brzezinski, Lewis reports that team sources “admire his experience” and his reputation for standing up to agents. 
  • One anonymous NFC executive thinks Brzezinski will make the organization more structured: “He will build consensus better than (the Vikings) have in years. And it will be more structured.”
  • Lewis also reports that HC Kevin O’Connell and DC Brian Flores will continue to have a “large say” in personnel decisions. 

