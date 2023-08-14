NFC Notes: Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers LT Trent Williams knows that at the age of 35, he has far more years already under his belt than years ahead in his playing career. But the idea of retirement still feels like some far-off, theoretical concept than anything he thinks about in the day-to-day.

“No I don’t. Because I still feel the same,” he said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “Every year, I come back and I’m literally on the edge of my seat until that first practice, because I just don’t know. I can train as hard as I want and feel good, but I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of guys fall off, hit that wall, and I just don’t know when it’s coming. So I kind of go in scared in a sense, and as soon as I get out and move around I feel like, ‘All right. This year I’m good. I haven’t started slowing down yet.’

“At the end of the day, I’m 35. I understand I don’t have another 10 years. But what’s the point of thinking about when it’s going to stop? It doesn’t help. I think once it’s time, it’s time, and you will know. But for me, just because I’m 35, I don’t think I should be thinking about retiring. I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter, and I’ve been playing football her whole life, she’s about ready to be in high school here pretty soon. So I do feel the pressure to want to spend more time with them, but they’re proud to have dad in the NFL. They would rather me go as long as possible.”