NFC Notes: Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers LT Trent Williams knows that at the age of 35, he has far more years already under his belt than years ahead in his playing career. But the idea of retirement still feels like some far-off, theoretical concept than anything he thinks about in the day-to-day.
“No I don’t. Because I still feel the same,” he said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “Every year, I come back and I’m literally on the edge of my seat until that first practice, because I just don’t know. I can train as hard as I want and feel good, but I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of guys fall off, hit that wall, and I just don’t know when it’s coming. So I kind of go in scared in a sense, and as soon as I get out and move around I feel like, ‘All right. This year I’m good. I haven’t started slowing down yet.’
“At the end of the day, I’m 35. I understand I don’t have another 10 years. But what’s the point of thinking about when it’s going to stop? It doesn’t help. I think once it’s time, it’s time, and you will know. But for me, just because I’m 35, I don’t think I should be thinking about retiring. I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter, and I’ve been playing football her whole life, she’s about ready to be in high school here pretty soon. So I do feel the pressure to want to spend more time with them, but they’re proud to have dad in the NFL. They would rather me go as long as possible.”
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters he was happy with the way QB Clayton Tune performed in the most recent preseason contest.
“A rookie in his first NFL game, he probably wants a couple of throws back just like I want a couple of things back,” Gannon said postgame, via CardinalsWire.com. “I thought he made some plays with his legs, which is huge in today’s NFL. You see he’s a mobile guy. He placed a few throws in there, but like I said he’ll go back in there and all our guys will go back in there and say, ‘All right, let’s get onto details and how can I get a little bit better?’ But I was pleased with the operation from him.”
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay acknowledged that OL Joseph Noteboom could be moving inside from left tackle to right guard.
“We feel like he’s one of our better players,” McVay said, via PFT. “We want to be able to move him around and just figuring out kind of the best way to mix and match. Joe’s the guy that can kind of play inside and outside so it’s one of those deals that we kind of had planned initially and he started at guard for us before. Whether or not he ends up doing that or playing tackle, we’re still kind of working through that.”
Noteboom is in competition for the right guard spot, according to McVay.
“Everybody’s competing for their spots right now so you could say that,” McVay said.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!