NFC Notes: Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers veteran LT Trent Williams admitted that playing at his age is “pretty grueling” and is taking things one day at a time this offseason regarding his decision to continue playing.

“It’s a long season,” Williams said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “And having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself. I’ll be 35 when the (2023) season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade. You do get to that age, especially at the end the year like this, as exhausting as it was. And still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it. You get to that age, But, honestly, I’m just taking it one day at time and we’ll see how that goes going forward.”

Williams added that it’s difficult to get as excited for regular season games when compared to earlier in his career.

“I’d be lying to say it didn’t,” said Williams. “Yeah, it does. It isn’t hard to get up for the NFC Championship (Game), or playoffs or anything like that. But, yeah, the day-to-day grind does get pretty redundant (after) doing it for a long time. But I’m blessed. I’m blessed to have played this game for as long as I have. And whatever God has in the future for me, I know I’ll have it. But to answer your question, yeah, it does get a little like a rerun almost.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry expects 49ers DE Nick Bosa ‘s agent, who also represented Chargers DE Joey Bosa , to push for a deal that makes the younger Bosa the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback unless otherwise directed.

‘s agent, who also represented Chargers DE , to push for a deal that makes the younger Bosa the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback unless otherwise directed. Corry says he wouldn’t be surprised if Bosa’s agent, Brian Ayrault, came into negotiations with a salary floor of $35 million a year, dwarfing Rams DT Aaron Donald ‘s $31 million a year that currently places non-quarterbacks. He adds San Francisco might push for $33.5 million a year as a viable alternative.

Cardinals

Mike Silver could see Cardinals DC Vance Joseph being a candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job if he’s let out of his contract in Arizona.

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar points out the Seahawks have a long history of falling in love with guys they scout at the Senior Bowl. He says Seahawks GM John Schneider spent a lot of time watching the linemen and some names to keep an eye on include Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks and Georgia Tech DL Keion White.