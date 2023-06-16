NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Isaiah Simmons, 49ers, Cardinals, Packers

49ers

49ers OT Trent Williams said he begins to miss competing after a few weeks of the offseason.

“After a tough loss like we suffered, it may take maybe a week or two longer, but usually after about two to three weeks, when all the bumps and bruises kind of subside and you’re looking at basketball on TV, you’re watching people compete, and then you start to miss that competition and start to get that edge again, and next thing you know, you’re in the gym at two o’clock in the morning,” said Williams, via 49ersWebZone.

Williams said he focuses his offseason training around building his explosiveness.

“Explosiveness is something that you kind of build on over time,” Williams said. “And I think for me that’s one of the most important things going into any offseason training program is to make sure my exercises continue to scope where I want my explosion to be when I come back. So explosion in my game is a huge. huge part of what I do. So it’s a big focus in the offseason.”

Regarding Deebo Samuel‘s recently saying his 2022 season was awful, Williams was less critical of the receiver and thinks Samuel will have a strong offseason going into 2023.

“I thought he was Deebo,” Williams said. “Everybody’s their own worst critic. I know he’s hard on himself, but I thought he was a playmaker for us. He’s been grinding. He’s definitely been grinding, which I think with all great players, I think every offseason, even if it’s one percent you figure out how to do things a little bit better — whether it’s starting faster, starting later, figuring out ways to get your body healthy as opposed to just lifting weights. Everybody has their own recipe. So, I just looked at it as another part of his maturation.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said LB Isaiah Simmons will be used in a variety of roles on the team’s defense.

“As we move forward, I want to see him get comfortable in a couple of spots we are playing him,” Gannon said, via Cards Wire.

Gannon added that his philosophy is putting players in the best position to make plays based on their individual skill sets.

“He’s obviously a unique talent and he can do a lot of things for you defensively and schematically because he can match up with different people,” Gannon explained. “He’s got a skillset that he can cover slot, he can cover a tight end, he can play stacked, he can play deep, so we’re going to try to use him the best way we can.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team moved former DB Tariq Carpenter to linebacker to see where he best fits.

“He’s been (at linebacker) predominantly the entire offseason, LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “Just a move we felt could be in the best interest of him. We’ve all seen his value on (special) teams and the impact he can make. Just another way to see where he best fits.”