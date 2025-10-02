NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Jared Verse, Robert Saleh, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC Robert Saleh made headlines after saying the Jaguars are becoming skilled at “legal sign-stealing,” which led to an altercation between himself and Jacksonville HC Liam Coen following Week 4’s game. Saleh insists that he was trying to give a compliment to the Jaguars’ coaching staff.

“Whatever happened on Sunday doesn’t change how I feel,” Saleh said on Tuesday, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “In my heart, genuinely, I was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used the wrong choice of words.”

Saleh reiterated that he used a poor choice of words and points out that those from the Rams’ coaching tree under Sean McVay are talented at studying film to determine signs.

“Obviously, I did a poor job with the words,” Saleh said. “I mean, if I said the words film study, I don’t think we’re really talking about this. But I used signal-stealing, and that’s why I was so adamant about legally. I was just struggling for the words, but for Sean, same thing. These guys are the best in the world, and that’s why they’re there.”

Saleh has no ill feelings toward Coen and the Jaguars’ staff.

“I think Liam’s doing a hell of a job,” Saleh said. “I really do. You can tell that that team’s really taking on his personality, and I hope they came out of the game healthy, and I wish him the best of luck throughout the rest of the season. I wish I could have found a better choice of words, but my intent was always to compliment that football staff.”

Rams

Rams DE Jared Verse is set to square off with 49ers OT Trent Williams in Week 5. Verse understands he’ll have to bring versatility to his game to be successful against Williams.

“I tell everybody the same thing. Trent’s one of the best linemen ever. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer for a reason,” Verse said, via PFT. “I think he’s been in the league longer than I’ve played football, so he understands it, but I think the biggest challenge he adds is that with age, you’ve become more savvy. He’s figured out, ‘OK, I’m not even going to take this block head on. I’m going to manipulate it.’ He’s going to mess with you a little bit, just enough that it makes you not be able to make the play. But he’s also still that dominant version of Trent, where it’s like he can get right in front of you, he can eat power, he can stop you in the pass rush. He has a lot of things that you’ve got to focus on to be successful against him.”

Verse has a reputation for talking trash on the field, and although he won’t “change up” for anybody, he doesn’t want to awaken a “sleeping giant” in Williams.

“I don’t lie down for anybody. I don’t change up who I am for anybody, but I’m also not dumb,” Verse said. “I’d rather let a sleeping giant sleep. I’m not going to wake up anybody who’s minding their business — especially somebody like that.”

Rams RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (hip) are both doubtful to play against the 49ers. (Sarah Barshop)

Seahawks

Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence is day-to-day with a thigh injury, per HC Mike Macdonald . (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

is day-to-day with a thigh injury, per HC . (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Macdonald added DB Derion Kendrick has earned the right to compete for the starting nickel spot. (Dugar)