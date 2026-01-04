NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams told reporters that Chicago is a team to be reckoned with and the former first overall pick is looking to make an impact in the playoffs for the first time in his career.

“I think we’ve proven who we are,” Williams said, via BearsWire.com. “We’ll fight, and I think we’re a team to be reckoned with. I’m excited for this next game. I’m excited to go back and watch this film and figure out how we can do better, how we can put up more points, and how we can be more efficient on offense for moments like this. Because we may see this team again, and we may see other offenses again that are very similar, and things like that. So like I said, I’m excited for what’s to come in that sense. We’re a team that’s going to fight, and I think we’ve proven that.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said that the team still has a lot to play for in their regular season finale and hopes to gain some “respect back” in their finale against the Bears.

“It’s about respect,” Goff said, via PFT. “Not only respect for yourself, within your own team but respect around the league. We want to go out there and put something good on tape that can gain a little respect back from probably some of the loss of respect we earned this year.”

Packers

Packers CB Trevon Diggs spoke to reporters about appearing in the team’s final regular-season game and went from a non-playoff team in Dallas to being claimed by a competitor.

“I think I just need to be myself, you know? Be who I know I am,” Diggs said, via ESPN. “Go out there and perform, and performing everything will take care of itself. I’m not chasing accolades. I’m not chasing anything. I’m chasing, you know, being a better me, being better every day … helping this team win.”

“It feels good, you know?” Diggs added. “I want to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, being somewhere that I’ve never been before. Just starting over, starting fresh, a clean slate, and just working, and keeping my head down, and just working.”

“With the playoffs right around the corner,” DC Jeff Hafley noted. “We’ve got to get him up to speed fast.”

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Packers were the only team to place a waiver claim on Diggs.

Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur hopes Diggs will practice on Thursday: “He’s a guy who certainly has a ton of experience and played at a really high level. … He has incredible talent, got a great ability to take the ball away and do something with it. Excited to get him in here.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)