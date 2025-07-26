NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Von Miller, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DE Von Miller said he ended up exactly where he needed to be after signing a contract with Washington.

“I really hate not being sure,” he said, via Washington Post. “I hate not knowing what’s about to happen next, but at the same time, it creates this inner peace in me where I can only control what I can control and I can be present. It just puts more emphasis on the now, to be great right now. Nothing in life happens by coincidence, so I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Miller hopes to conclude his career with a third championship.

“It was the best team with the best quarterback,” Miller said. “That’s usually the math for me to be able to go and do what I do.”

Miller talked about leaving Bills QB Josh Allen and how he envisioned what his next stop would look like.

“You can’t leave Josh Allen and just go anywhere,” Miller said of Buffalo’s quarterback. “You can’t leave your old girlfriend and just go with just anybody. Josh Allen was MVP of the league last year. I feel like Jayden Daniels has MVP potential as well.”

Miller added that he’s coming into the season fully-healthy and ready to be a regular contributor.

“One of my things this offseason was just to stay healthy,” he said. “It’s kind of weird not having a contract. You don’t want to hit it too hard because you don’t want to come in feeling unhealthy. … So I had to take my foot off the gas a little bit. But these last three weeks, I’ve been hitting it pretty hard. So I’m feeling pretty good. I’m ready to go.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said it’s too early to know if RG Sam Cosmi will be ready for Week 1 after his torn ACL last year: “I’m not going to say if he’ll be ready or not. Just not sure yet. In another month, we’ll have a good sense of where he’s at.” (Mike Jones)

Cowboys

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said the team reduced CB Trevon Diggs‘ salary because he wasn’t rehabbing at the team’s facility.

“The de-escalation is contractually spelled out,” Jones said, via PFT. “When he decided to train in South Florida, he understood what the consequences would be.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expects Diggs to be at the facility training and leading by example.

“He didn’t earn it; he didn’t come,” Jones said. “That’s in his contract that he doesn’t get that unless he’s going to be here. . . . Those are contractual things as Stephen said. It would be very detrimental to the team not to abide by the agreement. We expect a player paid like Trevon to be here all the time. We expect him to be leading. That’s not new. That goes all the way back to Deion [Sanders]. Deion was not necessarily given to come to the weight room. I explained to him that it meant a lot for him to be in there. . . . It needs to have some show with it. So, it’s important. It’s important to have the right body language in every respect when you are one of those rare, rare financially paid and gifted players. You’ve got to have some leadership about you.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni discussed what his biggest emphasis has been to the team so far this summer to avoid a letdown from winning the Super Bowl.

“If we do everything exactly the same as we did last year, then you don’t get better,” he said via Zach Berman. “That doesn’t work either. Now, obviously, we had a good formula to be able to do what we did, but … we talk about taking the football away and protecting the football. Well, I promise you that other teams are going to be like, ‘yeah, we got to protect the football against them,’ so we better be even better at taking it away and protecting it than we were last year. So that’s what we’ve been focusing on. How do you get better at things? How do we get better at the go-ball to A.J.? How do we get better at tackling? How do we get better at taking the football away? And it’s really been fun going through everybody’s ‘get-better’ tape and the things you can do to improve.

“And I’ve gotten great things from the players also. Like DeVonta Smith, we were talking about something that we wanted and that he wanted to improve on. And he’s like, ‘We used to do a drill at Alabama to help with that very thing.’ So we looked into that drill and now we’re doing that drill, and I’m like, ‘Man, this drill is going to help us do that thing better. It’s going to help us tackle better. It’s going to help us.’ So you have to have this culture of everybody wanting to get better, everybody craving to get better, everybody taking accountability with what they need to get better at. That’s how you move the needle.”

Siranni also talked about turning down some off-field opportunities and trying to keep a low profile after winning the Lombardi.

“Yeah, obviously, with winning, there come opportunities for all those different things, and everybody’s different,” he told Berman. “Everybody has different responsibilities. Obviously, I wanted to focus solely on the team. Now, I’ve had some speaking engagements here and there, but wanted to really — how do I get better? I mean, it’s really, if I want my players —our players — to think constantly about growth, growth, growth, then I better be thinking about it, too. If I want our players to be constantly thinking, connect, connect, connect, I better be doing that. If I want our players to be mentally tough, I better be mentally tough. If I want our players to be detailed, I better be detailed. And so actually, to be honest with you, talking to a coach and trying to get better, or watching a scheme and trying to get better. We have a coach’s clinic, pretty much every, I wouldn’t say, every meeting, but like, hey, this, this guy’s in charge of presenting this. You go on and run with it. That’s the stuff I like to do. I love doing that, and so that’s kind of been my approach, just how do I get better throughout this process.”