NFC Notes: Trey Benson, Terrance Ferguson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall has knee soreness but doesn’t expect to miss any time: “I just have a little bit of knee soreness, but it’s nothing that I’m actually worried about at all. So yeah, just more of a little precaution… I’ll be practicing this week. I mean, that’s my plan, my goal. If I had to go today, I would, you know what I mean? If there was a game today, then I’d play.” (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he has the utmost confidence in RB Trey Benson and the rest of the running back group in the wake of RB James Conner‘s injury.

“Ultimate confidence in Trey and each and every guy behind him that has to play,” Murray said, via Around The NFL. “I know we struggled last weekend as a unit, but my confidence never wavers in those guys, and I know they’ll make the play next time.”

Benson is in line to shoulder the brunt of the team’s workload in the backfield.

“I’m fully confident in Trey, I really am,” HC Jonathan Gannon said. “I think the more he plays, the more comfortable you see him getting and the better he’s going to be.”

Cardinals WR Zay Jones is out Thursday night with a concussion. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams second-round TE Terrance Ferguson was a healthy scratch from Week 3. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay explained their decision was based on their depth with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.

“I think we’ve got tremendous depth at the tight end position,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “Got a guy in Tyler Higbee who’s been doing it at a high clip for a long time. Colby Parkinson, I think, has taken tremendous steps, as has Davis Allen. And you really look at it, (he) did miss some critical time throughout training camp with the groin injury.”

McVay does not doubt that Ferguson will become a “big-time player.”

“He is going to be a guy that is going to be a big-time player for us. I have zero doubt,” McVay said. “My confidence in him from when we drafted him to where we are now is even better, but you’re always figuring out, what’s going to be best for the collective? What’s best for our 48 for our football team. His time is going to come. He’s doing a good job developing in the background, but we love Terrance Ferguson. But we really have a good group and want to be able to try to figure out – you know, it’s always a positive problem to figure out the best ways to be able to balance that out, get guys involved and ultimately move the football and score points. And how that’s reflected in some of our game plans, this is a long season and we’ve got some time and he’s doing a great job in the meantime.”