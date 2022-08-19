NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ second-year QB Trey Lance said that he is taking what defenses gives him and feels like he’s “finding rhythm” with his career.

“Playing football, it’s kind of throwing where the defense tells me where to throw the ball,” Lance said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “I don’t just go back and pick a guy. But, yeah, absolutely I’m finding rhythm.”

Lance added that he’s building chemistry with WR Deebo Samuel.

“He’s done a great job these last few days,” Lance said. “Just again, the more reps we get together, the more stuff we get to watch together the better we’re going to be.”

Lance is focused on improving “one day at a time.”

“For me, just trying to come out here every day and trying to get better, taking it one step at a time, especially with these practices,” Lance said. “One step at a time, one day at a time, and just continuing to groove with these guys.”

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton said he is not paying attention to criticism against the team’s cornerbacks group.

“I don’t listen to none of that stuff,” Hamilton said, via Ryan Sanudo of FanNation. “We have the ultimate faith and trust in our group of guys that we have. We’ve been making plays in training camp. No busted coverages or anything like that. We’ve been consistent and continue to grow with each other. I don’t know if people want a big name to hang their hat on, but we believe in the guys we have here.”

Hamilton feels that he “stepped up in a big way” last season and is looking to stay consistent with his development this season.

“I believe and just check the film for yourself and it shows that I stepped up in a big way each and every opportunity I got last year,” Hamilton said. “I’m just trying to further that and be consistent.”

As for being a veteran at his position, Hamilton said that he mentors their younger players and gives them feedback.

“I mentor everybody,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been in this league for a while. I try to do my best to help each and every person out there on that field. I’ve seen a lot of things and I just tried to share my wisdom with those guys and just be as great of a teammate as I possibly can.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll indicated that LG Damien Lewis suffered a lateral ankle sprain after being carted off of the field from Thursday’s preseason game.

“We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk. “He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we’re thrilled about it as well.”