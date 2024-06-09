NFC Notes: Trey Lance, John Ross, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said QB Trey Lance has nearly mastered the team’s system and emphasized him needing to continue to get as many reps as possible.

“Young quarterback comes into a new system, so you got the learning curve, but now starting to get the timing with the routes,” McCarthy said, via PFT. “He’s close to being a master of the system. He has a really high understanding. He’s communicating very well. He looks more and more comfortable. He just needs reps. I know I say that every time I talk about him. He just needs as many reps as he can.”

Eagles

Following a disappointing career with the Bengals and Giants, WR John Ross retired after the 2022 season. Ross signed with the Eagles this free agency and talked about his mentality heading into his return.

“Literally the day I retired, I knew it was a mistake,” Ross said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSports Philadelphia. “When you get to a point where you feel like you’re at your lowest, you get to see everything for what it is. And then you get to kind of look around and see your surroundings.”

“I can tell you that my environment wasn’t great. So you gotta kind of hone [in] and pay attention to what matters to you and what’s real. I got to see my son every single day and I think that changed my life. It just let me know that I don’t have anything to worry about. I’m blessed and I have everything in front of me.”

Giants

Giants UDFA RB Dante Miller earned the nickname “turbo” growing up for his unique combination of speed and strength. Miller discussed what he adds to the team and what his skillset is all about.

“You look at the film and you see an explosive person,” Miller said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Wherever I go, that’s what I bring to the table, I bring explosive plays, because that’s the name of my game.”

“You can say the size thing, but you won’t find a back that’s bigger than me that’s stronger than me, because I’m strong. I’m very strong.”