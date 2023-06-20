NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to praise the work QB Trey Lance has put in so far this offseason.

“We’re extremely high on Trey,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone.com. “The great thing for Trey and for Sam Darnold, that we brought in, is with Brock off to the sideline — Brock had his first session throwing the other day, and everything’s tracking great — but those guys have got the work in the offseason, and they’re both relishing that opportunity. Really proud of Trey. Trey came back off a broken and dislocated ankle, and he’s out there, has had a really, really quality offseason. So we still remain very high on Trey.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DB Isaiah Simmons is happy to finally find a permanent home at defensive back.

“Only time can tell,” Simmons said via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “This is a new defense. Personally, I’d like to master defensive back first before I dive into playing with outside linebackers or whatever else that might come about.”

Simmons dismissed the idea that he’d put forth a better effort this year over previous seasons with an impending contract extension on the horizon.

“Personally, I go about every year like it’s a contract year,” Simmons said. “I just couldn’t imagine someone would go out there and not have the best season they could possibly have. Regardless of whether I am paid after this year or whenever, I’m going to do the best I can.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was glad to be back at minicamp after missing time with his elbow injury last offseason.

“It’s nice,” Stafford said, via Dan Greenspan of ESPN. “You know, I love to be out here and practice and compete, play with these guys. So it’s tough to sit on the sideline like I did last year for so much time and not getting any kind of reps, so it was great to get a bunch of reps this offseason. I feel good and excited about getting back in July.”

Rams HC Sean McVay thinks Stafford downplayed the pain he was in and is happy about the quarterback returning to the practice field.

“I don’t think I realized it or anybody, and he would never say it because he’s so tough, the amount of pain that he was working through, how limited he was,” McVay said. “But to have our quarterback, the command, the way that he really elevates [the team], his communication skills, it’s been huge for us. He makes a significant difference.”

Stafford said they are focused on building a strong team ahead of the 2023 season.

“I know what we’re trying to do is build a really good football team here, and that takes work,” Stafford said. “Whether people think it’s gonna happen or not doesn’t matter to us. You know, just because people said we should win the Super Bowl two years ago didn’t mean we won it. We put the work in and executed, so that’s the mindset we’re taking and happy to be where we’re at.”