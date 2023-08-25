NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Sam Williams, 49ers, Cowboys, Rams

49ers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer goes into why things went so wrong between the 49ers and QB Trey Lance , first pointing out that HC Kyle Shanahan was legitimately intrigued by Lance as a means to evolve his offense further to stay ahead of the rest of the NFL.

The plan was to ride with Lance in 2022 in his second season and allow him to play through some of the ups and downs. His Week 2 injury scuttled that and the emergence of QB Brock Purdy gave the team a legitimate starting option at quarterback on a rookie contract.

gave the team a legitimate starting option at quarterback on a rookie contract. Breer says now the 49ers and Purdy are too good to sacrifice wins to develop Lance, which is unfortunate for the player and considering their investment but just the current reality. He adds there have been no issues behind the scenes with Lance and the team loves his makeup, he just hasn’t developed into the player they thought he could and it hasn’t all been his fault.

Breer notes those same dynamics about Lance needing reps and being a mystery box will complicate trade interest from other teams, as will his remaining salary on his rookie contract. He’s owed $5 million guaranteed in 2024.

Regarding a contract for DE Nick Bosa, Breer believes the 49ers will ultimately concede on a deal worth around $32 million a year.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DE Sam Williams is still “maturing” after getting busted for his second speeding offense this year. In the end, Jones doesn’t think Williams’ driving violations will impact his time on the field.

“This sounds a little hollow, but he is maturing,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “… We’ll get it down. I don’t anticipate this impacting his time on the field, and I do have all the details.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy expressed confidence in Williams.

“He knows what he needs to do. We can all be better. …I believe in Sam Williams. I obviously did when we drafted him, and I do even more now.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said OL Joseph Noteboom is one of the team’s five best offensive linemen and said they’re still deciding whether he will fit in at tackle or guard this season.

“I think he’s played that way during camp. Again, the interesting thing is to get better at football, you have to be able to play football,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “And so we want to be able to find that five and the way that it fits together and it’s hard to be able to see that if we don’t have people out here. And so all we can do is continue to work with the guys that are available. I want to see them continue to take steps in the right direction, but I’ve been super pleased with the camp that Joe has had. I think he’s played outstanding at tackle and guard. When he gets back then we’ll have to figure out, all right, which one of those spots do we want to be able to rep him at? But in the midst of his absence, I’ve been really proud of the guys that have stepped up.”