NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Blake Corum, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

could be an interesting coaching candidate this cycle. Saleh has experience as a head coach, but more importantly, an impressive defensive track record, including holding San Francisco’s unit together despite injuries to star players like DE Nick Bosa.

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride set the record for most consecutive games with at least five receptions by a tight end with 16, passing Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ‘s record of 15.

McBride also caught his tenth touchdown of the season, breaking the franchise record held by Jackie Smith.

Rams

Rams RB Blake Corum believes he can complement RB Kyren Williams well after showing what he could do in his first 100-yard game.

“I expect to have those types of games,” Corum said Wednesday, via the LA Times. “So when they do happen, all right, this is great. … But it’s on to the next.”

“We feed off each other,” Corum said of Williams. “I love seeing the success he has when I’m watching, and vice-versa.”

“We mix it up very good,” Williams added. “Opposing defenses don’t know how to attack us both. The 1-2 punch that we got going on is something significant.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects that given their connection with Rams HC Sean McVay, he wont be surprised to see DC Chris Shula, OC Mike LaFleur, or passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase land interviews for head coaching spots this offseason.