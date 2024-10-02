NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

San Francisco managed to secure a win in Week 4 despite going through a variety of injuries to key contributors. 49ers LB Fred Warner believes their performance embodied what it means to be a 49er and emphasizes their need to remain focused.

“Today showed exactly who we are in every way,” Warner said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “You mentioned it with the injuries. You got to battle through that. That’s the NFL. Yeah, it’s happened to us at key positions, key players that we need in order to win games. When you go back and you look at the tape, especially last week [against the Los Angeles Rams], we had every opportunity to win that game, even with who we had out there. We just didn’t play good enough.”

“The sense of urgency is high. It always is though. I feel like every week’s a must-win. I felt like last week was a must-win after losing that game in Week 2. Every week is a must-win. But especially this week. That’s why it was so important for us to get back on track. It’s about taking it one week at a time. It’s so hard to win in this league. Everybody’s good. Everybody has a chance to win. You got to prepare so hard to give yourself a chance.”

Warner is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered to be day-to-day. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe DT Jordan Elliott suffered a torn ACL but they will need more testing before confirming. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride didn’t practice last week while recovering from a concussion he suffered against the Lions in Week 3, with HC Jonathan Gannon giving an update on McBride as the tight end remains in concussion protocol.

“I would say yes, but he did a good job last week,” Gannon told reporters, via CardsWire.com. “(He) wasn’t able to play and we thought that was kind of the smart thing to do, obviously with how the protocol works, but it’s just looking good.”

Seahawks

Lions QB Jared Goff completed all of his passes on Monday night against the Seahawks. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald had some praise for his players but also noted they aren’t where they need to be if they want to make the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a litmus test, it just shows us we’re not the team that we need to be at this point,” Macdonald said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, that’s just — that’s what it is. Just wasn’t good enough. They did what they did to win the game, they did a great job, they had a great plan, and we came up short. So, it’s, how do we move forward right now as a football team and take the next step because we’ve got a short week coming up and there’s urgency — I mean, there’s always an urgency, but we’ve got to go to work here over the next few days and make this right.”