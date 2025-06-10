NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Jared Verse, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride was asked about his new contract extension and that of 49ers TE George Kittle.

“I think it was great that I had the title at one point and that was obviously a huge milestone for me and everything just to be the highest paid at my position at the time, and I thought that was really cool,” McBride said on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “Obviously, George is much deserving of that and I’m very excited for him. I would love for someone to jump him and everyone just keep jumping each other and the tight ends make a ton of money. So that’s what I’m pulling for but obviously very excited for George.”

“Yeah, the game slows down tremendously,” McBride replied when asked about the upcoming season. “I think that’s the biggest part about it is understanding the game, how fast it goes and really knowing what your role is and how to get open, how to do whatever you need to do, and that jump is real. Obviously gives me some security, but honestly, I feel like the same person. I have to prove myself again. I feel like everything I did last year doesn’t really matter. I think our team is very strong. We have everything we need to do to be successful, and I think we just stay on the right track, stay healthy and our team can be really, really good.”

Rams

Rams OLB Jared Verse reflected on his rookie season, saying 49ers LT Trent Williams is the toughest lineman he’s faced throughout his football career, calling him the “strongest dude” he’s ever gone up against.

“Trent Williams, I didn’t get to go against him too much but I’ll lowkey say he kind of gave me my ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment,” Verse said, via RamsWire. “It wasn’t anything where I got thrown to the ground like some dudes get. I’ve always been the strongest dude around, so I’ve never had to worry about getting thrown around or this, that, the third. I do an inside move – we’re running a blitz on the outside so I’m getting into the B-gap – they run an outside zone, whoever their running back was was bouncing to the outside. I get to the B-gap, he seals me off and I’m trying to rush, I’m trying to get off the tackle. So usually, I can just lift their hands up no problem. I’m just a lot stronger than everybody. I tried to lift Trent’s hands up and they didn’t budge. They didn’t move one bit. I’m trying to move them, I’m chopping them down. I’m like, ‘Bro, let go of me!’ Trent’s got a deep voice and I’m like, ‘Trent, let go of me!’ He’s like, ‘Ha ha ha, Verse. You’re funny as hell.’”

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones has taken part in some individual drills but is yet to participate in any team drills this offseason.

“I’m feeling really good,” Jones said Thursday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’m getting back in the mix right now with the guys, so I’m excited. Like I said earlier, I haven’t been able to play by best ball, whether it be the knee or whether it be other circumstances. But I’m excited for this year, truly.”