NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Junior Bergen was brought in to be a kick returner, according to HC Kyle Shanahan. However, Bergen has his sights set on a much bigger goal.

“I want to be in the Hall of Fame,” Bergen said, via NY Times. “That’s been my goal since I was a kid. No matter where that’s at on the field. My dad, when we were working out, was always talking about gold jackets, so that’s what I am going to work to.”

Montana HC Bobby Hauck tried to get San Francisco to select Bergen late in the seventh round of May’s draft.

“He’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” Boyer said. “Teams tried to kick away from him all the time and any opportunity that they gave him, he made the most of it. And that’s what you’re looking for. He’s a hell of a kid and I think he’s going to come in here and he is going to work his tail off and hopefully it works out. Whoever makes the team and whoever doesn’t, we’re going to make a difference in the return game.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed TE Trey McBride to a four-year, $76 million extension and made him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history (at the time) after a 1,146-yard breakout campaign in 2024. At 49ers TE George Kittle‘s annual Tight End University, McBride said he aims to have the same chemistry with QB Kyler Murray that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce have.

“Travis, he would always give us some nuggets on being friendly to the quarterback,” McBride said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “Make sure you and your quarterback are on the same page. He kind of plays it a little bit. Him and Mahomes have a nice connection and I kind of took that and was like, ‘Why can’t Kyler and I have that same connection?’ I feel like that’s what I tried to do. I tried to have that same relationship and that growth with Kyler and just continue to make plays for him and be that security blanket. If he needs somewhere to go with the ball, he always can throw it to me and that’s what I’m trying to do for him.”

McBride reflected on his instant connection with Murray when Murray returned from an ACL injury in 2023.

“I think it was constantly doing everything that I could do in practice to make sure I was open for him. That first game back from his ACL — not this last season but two seasons ago. His first game back, we go for 100 and something yards in his first game back. I think just that confidence of getting back and throwing the ball and having that success with me kind of brought the confidence. It’s just going to continue to grow and continue to get better and I’m just loving our relationship.”

Seahawks

said the unit can be as good as they want this year after a rough 2024. Lucas believes the commitment to the run game and the added presence of a fullback will help them change their identity on that side of the ball. (Dugar)

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp has always admired QB Sam Darnold and believes that when he has a team that puts pieces around him, he’s more than capable of succeeding: “He’s always been an incredible thrower of the football, and you watch him and the ability to move and throw off base, there’s no question that he can spin the ball.” (Good Morning Football)