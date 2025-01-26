NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride set career-highs in receptions and yards in 2024, asserting himself as one of the go-to weapons on their offense. Following an 8-9 finish this past season, McBride reflected on last year and stated his belief that they will take a big step and be a postseason team in 2025.

“I felt like we should have been in the playoffs,” McBride said, via DJ Siddiqi of SportsCasting. “It’s something that we didn’t quite get to where we wanted to be. But that’s something that we can grow and get better at next year. But for us I think we made a huge jump from last year to this year.”

“I think from this year to next year, we’re going to make another big jump. We’re going to be a playoff contender, a team that’s playing in the playoffs. A team that’s great. I’m excited to continue to build this culture, continue to build this team with (general manager) Monti Ossenfort, (head coach) Jonathan Gannon and Kyler (Murray) at the helm.”

As his chemistry continues to grow with QB Kyler Murray, McBride explained why the two work well together.

“That’s something I love with him. If you get open, he’s going to make the throw. He’s going to do everything for you. You just got to go and run the route and get open for him. He’s phenomenal. He’s a great leader and someone I love playing with and I’m excited to build this connection and build this thing.”

Arizona assistant QB coach Connor Senger and defensive quality coach Ronald Booker are working as the WR coach and LB coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said talks are ongoing and will continue with QB Matthew Stafford regarding his status with the team for next year but nothing has been decided yet. “We don’t want to have that go on again, I don’t think that’s good for anybody,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “I think sooner than later being able to get that clarity, understanding, clear, open and honest communication. I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part (and) I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario. … Matthew and I have obviously talked. He knows how important he is to me and to our football team. I thought it was a great dialogue. I think the appropriate timeline is we’ll get a chance at the end of next week to really sit down. That will be one of the first topics on (the) to-do list, to be able to talk about. Hopefully that will be able to give us the opportunity to move toward clarity in regards to how that affects his status and what we’re doing at what we know is an incredibly important position for our football team moving forward.” Stafford only has $4 million guaranteed in 2025 and no guaranteed money in 2026. It’s almost a certainty that he would be looking for a new contract if he came back to the team next season. “We’ll talk about all of those things at the appropriate time,” McVay said. “I know he’s playing really good football. Obviously, I love him, love working with him. What he has meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way. The quarterback is always the first thing in mind as it relates to how you move forward with the team. I think he’s playing really good football. Like I said, when we get back (in the office) we will talk about all of those types of things. But I’m sure proud of the body of work, really proud of how he’s played. I think the coolest thing you can say about Matthew is that he shines the brightest on the biggest stages. (When) you look at the seven playoff games he’s played in since he’s been a Ram, he certainly gives you a chance every time you step out on the field. For that I am sure appreciative.” Rams WR Cooper Kupp is also dealing with an uncertain future in Los Angeles after being subject to trade deadline rumors this season. He also has little guaranteed money in 2025 and no guaranteed money in 2026. “Cooper has changed my life for the better,” McVay said. “He has made an impact on me most importantly as a person. … These things are very real. You try to say, ‘Oh, it’s business, it’s (not) personal,’ well, it all blends together because this is still relationships. I think he’s honest about the situation. Those are the things that make it challenging. But one of the things I’ve learned from him as much as anybody is there is no good way to go about hard conversations other than just straight to the point.” Rams Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s wife said on her podcast that he suffered four cracked ribs in Week 15. “He cracked four ribs, but just didn’t really let anyone in to know really much about it,” Stafford said, via PFT. “Continued his everyday process like nothing was wrong, would come home and be miserable.” Rams DT Michael Hoecht was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon was fined $6,722 for Unnecessary Roughness (hit on a defenseless player).