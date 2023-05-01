NFC Notes: Tristan Wirfs, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have changes to coming to their offensive line, as Tristan Wirfs will switch from right to left tackle after three seasons. It is also expected that LG Luke Goedeke will move to Wirfs’ right tackle spot.

“It just feels awkward at first but once you settle in it feels fine,” Wirfs said, via Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times. “It kinda feels like wiping your butt with your other hand. It just feels a little awkward at first, but you get used to it.”

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers will bring in former Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott to their rookie minicamp.

Panthers

When the Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall, everyone figured they did it with one quarterback in mind. They said they were evaluating multiple prospects but over the past few weeks before the draft, the eventual pick of Bryce Young kept coming up, with some reports saying he was the guy all along. So which was it?

“Coming out of our February meetings with scouts, Bryce was probably the leader,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “But we had committed to keeping an open process and we really did. It’s not just like b.s. We really did go into this like, This is such an important decision for our organization. Let’s not lock in [on someone] in February and say ‘This is our guy.’ And so we went through it. …

There’s some really impressive guys. There’s some real guys in this quarterback group. But the one thing about Bryce is he just was so steady all the way through the process, and every time we sat with him was like, S—, this guy’s special.”