NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Kevin Stefanski, Zach Wilson, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski answered questions about the decision to bring in former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to compete with first-round pick QB Michael Penix Jr., as well as giving an update on Penix’s injury status.

“Tua was a good fit for us,” Stefanski said, via NFL.com. “I think the football fit, the personal fit, I think he’s looking for a place where he can go and compete for a starting job, and that’s what we are offering to him. I think he’s somebody that has always competed in career, look back at his time at Alabama, so him coming in, and he wants to do what’s best for this football team, we’re excited to have him.”

“There’s something to be said when you’re fired,” Stefanski continued. “I can attest to that. You want to prove people wrong. You have a chip on your shoulder. I think where I’m coming into this, where Tua’s coming into this is, listen, this is not exactly how you thought it would go, but guess what, that’s the reality, and how are we gonna respond? I think that’s what he’s made of. You look back his career, you look back at his college career, he’s responded.”

“I’m excited for Mike to get back out there,” Stefanski added on Penix. “He has the right attitude. He is in the building every day, all day, rehabbing to get ready to go. I don’t have a timeline on what that looks like or when that will happen, but he’ll be ready to put his best foot forward. He’s focusing on what he needs to focus on right now, which is the main thing, which is getting healthy.”

Stefanski was also asked what lessons he had learned over the course of being fired by the Browns and hired by the Falcons in a short period of time.

“Too many to name,” Stefanski replied. “That’s part of life is learning, scuffing your feet, getting back up, figuring it out. A lot of things that, you know, you can’t change the past, but I look forward to, OK, I’m gonna take that with me. There’s things that I know that I can do better. I’ll start there. I know that. You have to have a growth mindset really in any line of work, but certainly in this line of work, where if it didn’t work the first time, I’m gonna make sure I do everything in my power to get this football team where it needs to go.”

Saints

Saints QB Zach Wilson was in the same class as QB Tyler Shough, even though Wilson was drafted in 2021 and Shough in 2025. Wilson is now on his fourth NFL team, while Shough is just starting his career, with Wilson being just one month older than Shough. Wilson is hoping to make an impact in New Orleans and will take his opportunities when they come at this point, a far cry from being drafted second overall to be the face of the Jets.

“That’s really what it is for me, like wherever I end up, whatever reps I get, I can’t control a lot of the things that come with it at this point, so it doesn’t matter, I need to go out there and just enjoy playing the game, put my best on tape, and let the rest kind of take care of itself, and if that opportunity ever comes, being ready for it,” Wilson said during his press conference. “But I wouldn’t say it’s something I necessarily try and have an entire road map planned out for, it’s just, y’know what, just taking advantage of every opportunity I have right now, not worrying about what the future holds, and just being grateful for every second I have in the league.”

Wilson said many things attracted him to the team, but one was the relationship he has developed with HC Kellen Moore over the years. (Triplett)

Saints

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch had a private workout with the Saints. (Field Yates)

had a private workout with the Saints. (Field Yates) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter met with the Saints at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

met with the Saints at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Wisconsin OLB Mason Reiger had a private workout with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

had a private workout with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler) Washington RB Jonah Coleman had a private workout with the Saints. (Billy Marshall)

had a private workout with the Saints. (Billy Marshall) Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings had a private workout with the Saints. (Nick Harris)

had a private workout with the Saints. (Nick Harris) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim met with the Saints after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints after his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Maryland OL Alan Herron says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Saints. (Inside Black & Gold)