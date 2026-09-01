NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs believes that the team’s offensive linemen have a lot to prove as the 2026 season begins.

“That’s definitely the goal to be one of the top units in the NFL,” Wirfs said Wednesday, via the team’s official site. “We want teams to turn on the tape and say, ‘Those are a bunch of bad-ass guys that finish plays.’ It’s nice to have all of us back out there. We went through a pretty big shuffle throughout the whole season last year, but at the same time guys stepped up and came in and did their best and gave us everything they had. I think it’s just a credit to our room. Guys come in and there’s a standard we all want to uphold. We all want to play for each other. But, yeah, it’s nice to have the whole gang back. The goal is always the Super Bowl; I think that’s what it is for every team. But we ended with a pretty s—– taste in our mouth last year. I think everyone put in a lot of work. We’ve got a really good group of guys at the facility training. I think it’s going to be fun.”

“I know we want to move the line of scrimmage and I know we want to keep ‘6’ ( Mayfield) safe,” Wirfs added. “If we do that, I think we’re going to win some ball games. Let him go be the dawg that he is and then let our running backs eat. We’re just trying to be great.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix was recently fully cleared from a torn ACL he suffered last season, opening competition between himself and Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job. Atlanta OC Tommy Rees said there is “very good dialogue” within the coaching staff about the situation.

“We have a very good dialogue between all of us, so I am not real concerned with voices not being heard or not,” Rees said, via PFT. “There’s been an open dialogue and a lot of mutual respect in terms of who we work with. Those conversations will take place and we will all say our part and we will move forward together with one decision.”

Rees mentioned that they will examine the “whole body of work” for both Penix and Tagovailoa before deciding.

“I think you look at the whole body of work, you certainly know where guys have been in their career,” Rees said. “You know what they have done in real games, on a big stage. So, certainly, there are things you can draw back to, talk through and know that guys have handled things in the past. We’re really trying to evaluate how they’ve handled [a new offensive install], what we have asked them to do and I have been pleased with the progression.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard said he’s moving into “unc” status and is focused on bringing along the team’s younger players in a mentor role.

“I just like to think of me in that spot when I was a rookie and how much it would have been to have somebody like me constantly trying to push me, give me tips and things like that; I know it goes a long way,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website. “A lot of these guys are just trying to figure out their process and find their footing in this league, so any way I can help is, I feel like it’s my duty to do that. The better we are as a whole, the more games we’re going to win. So that’s my mindset.” Hubbard added that he’s grown into a leadership role as he’s earned respect and his role within the locker room. “A lot of guys didn’t like that, but a big thing is I’ve always just wanted to win,” Hubbard said of his younger ways. “I wanted to change the culture in Carolina, and I want to bring the best out of not just myself but other people. I mean, imagine a rookie coming in and trying to be rah-rah, lead the locker room and saying stuff all the time. I didn’t really earn my respect yet. You’ve got to earn your respect in this league. It was all in the right mind, I guess you could say. I just wanted to win, and I felt like I was passionate about this game. That’s one thing I think everyone knows. I care a lot about football. I care a lot about this team, and I wanted to change things in Carolina. So I wouldn’t say like guys were just like ‘Oh this kid,’ but it was more so like ‘Whoa, whoa, easy now young buck.’ But I stood my ground. I still do. I haven’t changed. Obviously I’ve evolved in different ways, but that’s just always been a part of me.” Hubbard added that he’s excited to see RB Jonathon Brooks take the field and noticed the adversity that he’s been through to get to this point. “I mean, he’s been through a lot of adversity, and the big thing about JB is he works really hard,” Hubbard said. “That’s something I noticed early on, and hence why we work so great together. I see a part of him in myself, especially when I was younger, and I feel like I’d be doing a disservice not just to him but to myself and the team if I didn’t do my best to try to prepare him to be the best. I think he’s in the best shape he’s been in. He’s looked great, obviously. He’s doing a really good job, and he takes the coaching. He’s in there late with me at times, and it’s going to show up this year, so I’m excited for him.” Hubbard added that there’s a great culture in the locker room and the team is very cohesive this year. “I think the biggest thing overall is just the connectedness of the team,” he said. “I’ve been a part of great teams since I’ve been here, a lot of talent, but this is probably the closest team I’ve been with where everyone’s just not just playing for themselves but for each other, and that goes a long way. That’s what winning takes because when the game’s on the line, you know your brother’s beside you, and you don’t go through training camp, you know, went through the Hall of Fame Game training camp with everyone and seen the worst days and the best days. It just brings another level of play out.”