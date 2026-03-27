NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Rasheed Walker, 49ers’ Draft Visits, Falcons, Panthers

49ers

Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa enters his first season with the Falcons in competition with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting role. Tagovailoa is embracing the situation going into 2026.

“Competition is just a thing in the NFL. I am no stranger to competition,” Tagovailoa said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I would say competition is just going to be there, and competition enhances the play of everyone. You either are a competitor or you’re not. You don’t go from being a competitor to saying, ‘Ah, just let me relax a little bit.’ I just don’t think that’s how it works.”

Despite competing with Penix for the job, Tagovailoa wants to help the third-year quarterback improve.

“Whatever I can do to help Mike’s game will help me,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not looking at it as, ‘You do your thing, I’m going to compete over here.’ It’s the collection of what’s best for the team, not just the individual. I’m going to do all I can to help him with anything he needs, and by doing that, I hope it enhances the team and his game and mine.”

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said their entire roster most fight for a role, not just their quarterbacks.

“Everybody, not just those two, is coming in to compete,” Cunningham said. “There are no starters right now. We are excited to have Tua, but we’re excited to have all the players we were able to get (in free agency).”

Panthers

Panthers LT Rasheed Walker is confident that he’ll make an impact in Carolina and believes that he was undervalued in free-agency.

“I feel like wherever I landed, they were getting a steal anyway because what I bring to a team is, I bring intensity,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “I’m a great teammate. I work hard, and I go hard for my teammates. I feel like, by the grace of god, I landed in Carolina. I feel like it’s going to be a great fit and I’m just ready to do my job.” Walker added that he comes from a successful organization and he knows how to win at the highest stage and what it takes in order to do so. “I’m looking forward to meeting those guys,” Walker said. “But I’m just ready to get in and start building the program, building the franchise up. Like three out of the four seasons I was at Green Bay, we went to the playoffs. So, I think I know what it takes to make it to the playoffs and win in the playoffs. And, with the group of guys that we have and what the team is building, I feel like we have a shot.” Walker added that QB Bryce Young reached out to him when he signed and said he’s looking forward to getting to know him better. “Bryce Young, he’s a great player,” Walker said. “He texted me when I signed, he said, ‘Hey, what’s up,’ and he showed some love. I’ve been watching some of his highlights. He’s just a good player, great athlete. I love when my quarterback is an athlete, that’s always good.”