NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Roster Projections, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons
- When projecting the Falcons’ 53-man roster, Josh Kendall of The Athletic expects Atlanta to keep just two quarterbacks, with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.
- At running back, Kendall has the Falcons keeping three players, including Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson, and Tyler Goodson.
- Kendall could see Atlanta keeping four tight ends with Kyle Pitts, Austin Hooper, Charlie Woerner, and Joshua Simon.
- Regarding their offensive line, Kendall names undrafted rookie James Brockermeyer as a surprise to make the cut and views him as the team’s possible “center of the future.”
- With OLB James Pearce possibly facing a suspension, Kendall writes that Atlanta will likely have to find a fourth option, which could be DeAngelo Malone.
- Kendall has four inside linebackers making the team, including Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, and Channing Tindall. With that, he lists sixth-round rookie Harold Perkins Jr. as a practice squad addition.
- For the Falcons’ fourth safety spot, Kendall believes DeMarcco Hellams will win the job over Natrone Brooks.
Falcons
New Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa discussed learning a new system and admitted he was never great at studying, but feels “football is universal.”
“I wasn’t good in school growing up, so studying isn’t my best forte, but football is universal. We’re all trying to get to the same spots on the field, run the same plays, basically,” he said via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.
Atlanta also brought in RB Brian Robinson as a free agent this offseason. Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s an exceptional fit into their system, and he’ll be able to take some off of Bijan Robinson‘s plate.
“Brian is a really, really talented football player who matches exceptionally with what we want to do,” Stefanski said. “We want to have an attack that is not just a one-person attack. I think Brian gives us that.”
Panthers
Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer listed five free agents who could make sense for the Panthers to look into before training camp.
- Kaye thinks GM Dan Morgan will go “bargain hunting” for veteran free agents rather than UFL players.
- First, Kaye names Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray as an option to pair with LB Devin Lloyd because of the durability concerns with LB Trevin Wallace.
- Kaye also brings up G Alex Cappa because of his connections to run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and OL coach Joe Gilbert from their time together in Tampa Bay. Kaye doesn’t see Cappa as an “ideal first-team option,” but feels he could, at worst, push the depth competition in the second unit.
- 49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos is the next name Kaye mentioned as a potential temporary replacement for Turk Wharton as he recovers from a neck procedure.
- Considering OL Brady Christensen is expected to be fully cleared for contact in early July, Kaye feels he could be an immediate backup at guard and tackle while also serving as an emergency option at center. Kaye also believes Christensen would make sense if Carolina moves on from Stone Forsythe in August.
- Finally, Kaye names TE Josiah Deguara because of his positional versatility and the team’s lack of depth at the position entering camp. He feels Deguara would likely just be a camp body, but could provide insurance in case of a significant injury to other players at the top of the room.
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