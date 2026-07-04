NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Roster Projections, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons

New Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa discussed learning a new system and admitted he was never great at studying, but feels “football is universal.”

“I wasn’t good in school growing up, so studying isn’t my best forte, but football is universal. We’re all trying to get to the same spots on the field, run the same plays, basically,” he said via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Atlanta also brought in RB Brian Robinson as a free agent this offseason. Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski said he’s an exceptional fit into their system, and he’ll be able to take some off of Bijan Robinson‘s plate.

“Brian is a really, really talented football player who matches exceptionally with what we want to do,” Stefanski said. “We want to have an attack that is not just a one-person attack. I think Brian gives us that.”

Panthers

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer listed five free agents who could make sense for the Panthers to look into before training camp.

Kaye thinks GM Dan Morgan will go “bargain hunting” for veteran free agents rather than UFL players.

will go “bargain hunting” for veteran free agents rather than UFL players. First, Kaye names Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray as an option to pair with LB Devin Lloyd because of the durability concerns with LB Trevin Wallace .

as an option to pair with LB because of the durability concerns with LB . Kaye also brings up G Alex Cappa because of his connections to run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and OL coach Joe Gilbert from their time together in Tampa Bay. Kaye doesn’t see Cappa as an “ideal first-team option,” but feels he could, at worst, push the depth competition in the second unit.

because of his connections to run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and OL coach from their time together in Tampa Bay. Kaye doesn’t see Cappa as an “ideal first-team option,” but feels he could, at worst, push the depth competition in the second unit. 49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos is the next name Kaye mentioned as a potential temporary replacement for Turk Wharton as he recovers from a neck procedure.

is the next name Kaye mentioned as a potential temporary replacement for Turk Wharton as he recovers from a neck procedure. Considering OL Brady Christensen is expected to be fully cleared for contact in early July, Kaye feels he could be an immediate backup at guard and tackle while also serving as an emergency option at center. Kaye also believes Christensen would make sense if Carolina moves on from Stone Forsythe in August.

is expected to be fully cleared for contact in early July, Kaye feels he could be an immediate backup at guard and tackle while also serving as an emergency option at center. Kaye also believes Christensen would make sense if Carolina moves on from in August. Finally, Kaye names TE Josiah Deguara because of his positional versatility and the team’s lack of depth at the position entering camp. He feels Deguara would likely just be a camp body, but could provide insurance in case of a significant injury to other players at the top of the room.