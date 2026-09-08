NFC Notes: Tutu Atwell, George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers OC Klay Kubiak was asked if they will lean on experience at the LG spot because of the Rams’ talent, and Kubiak suggested a rotation is a real possibility. (Nick Wagoner)

was asked if they will lean on experience at the LG spot because of the Rams’ talent, and Kubiak suggested a rotation is a real possibility. (Nick Wagoner) Kubiak strongly implied TE George Kittle will play in Week 1 and said, “What the workload will be, that will be determined. We’ve got to see how he gets through the rest of the week; we’ve got two more practices, but Kittle looks good.” (Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur enjoys working with the wide receiver group, and it has made an impression on receivers Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. so far.

“In team meetings, most head coaches I’ve been with won’t call out receivers on certain things,” Wilson said, via the team website. “Everything catches his eye, which is good, I like it.”

“It’s a wide receivers dream,” Harrison Jr. added. “Being a former receivers coach, he’s been around receivers a lot. Yes, there’s obviously positives to it, but he’s definitely on you a lot more than other position groups as well. We need that and it’s been great having him around.”

“Part of my job was trying to hire the best staff that I possibly could, trust the guys to do what they do, and pour into it because I’ve seen it where a coordinator-head coach tries to do everything and it kind of dilutes the position coach a little,” LaFleur noted. “That’s never what I want to do.”

Cardinals first-round RB Jeremiyah Love was moving around during Monday’s walkthrough, and HC Mike LaFleur feels good as he continues to progress from a high-ankle sprain. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams WR Tutu Atwell said that he enjoyed his brief stint in Miami, the city he grew up in, but he’s happy to be back in Los Angeles.

“I’m happy (the Dolphins) gave me the opportunity to be a part of the organization,” Atwell said, via the team’s website. “(Los Angeles) is my home, too. It felt great down (in Miami), and it was a good experience and I’ll be back down there soon during the offseason. Overall, was just happy to be home, and now I’m back to my other home.”

Rams HC Sean McVay joked with Atwell when he notified him of the trade that he didn’t have much of a choice to return to his “other home.”

“I said, ‘you don’t have a choice, you’re coming here,‘” McVay said with a laugh. “It didn’t really matter whether he wanted to or not. But I love Tutu, there’s a lot of love for Tutu Atwell in this locker room, and a lot of familiarity. And so I know Miami’s home for him, but this is his second home, so we’re excited to be able to welcome him back.”

McVay added that Atwell’s role within the offense is still to be determined following his trade back to the Rams.

“He’s very familiar and comfortable with the settings,” McVay said. “We’ve got some good depth at that room. … It’s still probably too early (to say what role he’ll play), but we know some of the things that he can do. He’s familiar with the coaches in there and we’ve tweaked and adjusted some things, but it’s for the most part very familiar for him in terms of the terminology. Just being a great teammate and we’ll see what that role looks like, players have an ability to be able to carve out roles.“