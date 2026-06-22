NFC Notes: Ty Simpson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Cardinals TE Trey McBride was excited to have QB Jacoby Brissett back at practice at mandatory minicamp: “I feel like guys are excited that he was here. Guys want him to be here. Obviously, would love to have him in the building, but he’s working through some things on his own. So we totally understand that. But you could just tell the presence that he brought today being in the building was awesome.” (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
After some time practicing with first-round QB Ty Simpson, Rams S Quentin Lake is impressed with the rookie’s ability to understand where he needs to go and make throws with anticipation. Lake thinks Simpson is starting to get his feet under him and thinks QB Matthew Stafford‘s presence will be a tremendous help.
“He can read the offense,” Lake said, via The Arena: Gridiron podcast. “Even coming in early, he’s been able to make all the throws that he needs to. Very calculated. I think one of the reasons why they liked him so much is he can anticipate things, too.”
“Watching him from afar, he’s getting there. It’s starting to click. And I think it’s because of who he has around him, telling him what to do, what to look at. For Ty, having an MVP quarterback [like Matthew Stafford] is going to help him have that ability.”
Despite Lake’s praise of Simpson, he wouldn’t quite go as far as to say his arm talent stacks up with the most elite arms in the league.
“I’m not going to say his arm talent isn’t great, but no one—I don’t think—the only two people in the league, or three people, maybe four, that have arm talent like Matthew Stafford are Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and maybe Justin Herbert. [Stafford] can throw 60 yards in the air on a dime, every time. No hitch, no nothing… Ty Simpson and Matthew Stafford, although Ty has a great arm, Matthew Stafford is a different breed.”
Seahawks
- The Seahawks announced they made the following hires and promotions to their front office staff, including Assistant GM Matt Berry, Assistant GM Willie Schneider, Director of Player Personnel Aaron Hineline, Director of Pro Personnel Armani Perez, Director of College Scouting Jason Barnes, and Vice President/Research & Analytics Patrick Ward.
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