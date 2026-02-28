NFC Notes: Tyson Bagent, Taylor Decker, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said he doesn’t hope the team trades QB Tyson Bagent and believes he’s capable of being a starting quarterback elsewhere if a deal comes through.

“No,” Johnson said, when asked about trading Bagent, via Bears Wire. “I love Tyson, and that’s one that kind of pulls at your heart strings a little bit because he’s someone that you care about so deeply. He’s a hell of a football player, at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself. We’ll always do what’s best for our team and organization, I do think there’s a lot of merit to having a strong No. 2 quarterback, he certainly fits that bill. I’m of the mind that he’s probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL, his preseason tape over the past few years have probably confirmed that, in my opinion. If I took myself out of the equation, I want what’s best for him, if he would like an opportunity to start, I certainly hope he can get that.”

Lions

Lions LT Taylor Decker recently announced that he plans on returning for his 11th season. Detroit HC Dan Campbell made clear that they still plan on finding another tackle, given Decker has battled injuries for the past few years.

“Look, if it’s not [Decker returning], then we’ve got to find a guy,” Campbell said, via PFT. “But if it is, we’re still going to find a guy. Because as much as I love ‘Deck,’ he’s got some things that are going to need some management. That’s kind of where we’re at. One way or another, we’re going to need somebody that can play over there and that can help us if we need them in a crunch or we need them as a starter. That’s important.”

Campbell added that they have also discussed bringing in interior linemen.

“We’ve talked about the interior of the offensive line, too,” Campbell said. “That’s important. We’ve been digging, we’ve been looking at stuff. But until we can kind of figure a little bit of those pieces out, and then exactly who is going to be available, who are we going to have the ability to potentially go after, how does that affect another position or the depth of the roster — we’re waiting it out here a little bit.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is impressed with how well WR Matthew Golden‘s rookie season went and believes he has a high ceiling that he has yet to achieve.

“I thought did Matthew did a great job with all the opportunities we gave him. I thought he did an excellent job. I would have loved to see him get more opportunities through the year, it didn’t work out that way, but when he did, he performed, and he performed at a high level,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire. “Really excited to see where he goes in Year 2. He was a third-year player coming out of college, one year at Texas, two years at Houston, so his ceiling is very, very high. We’re very, very excited about what he’s going to do for our football team moving forward.”

Gutekunst added that he’s also excited about OL Anthony Belton and plans to keep him inside at guard.

“I’m really proud of him, how quickly he adapted to the inside and the physicality that he brought us,” Gutekunst said. “In my mind, I would love to see him stay there for a little bit just because I do think he’s so stout in there. He’s so tough to get through, he can move people, which is hard to do in this league.“