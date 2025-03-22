NFC Notes: Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, D.J. Reed, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions CB D.J. Reed signed a three-year, $48 million contract with Detroit. $32 million is fully guaranteed at signing including a $15.235 million signing bonus. Reed’s 2025 and 2026 base salaries are fully guaranteed at signing. In 2027 there is an option bonus that can be exercised for $13.645 million. There are annual per-game $510,000 bonuses as part of the contract. There are four void years for salary cap purposes, per Over The Cap.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was the only general manager in the league that attended the private workout of Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan . (Peter Bukowski)

Syracuse OLB Fadil Diggs met at length with the Packers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Vikings

Minnesota signed former Colts G Will Fries to an $87 million contract this offseason as a splash signing on the interior offensive line. Coming off a broken leg, Fries gave an update on his recovery and expressed gratitude to the Indianapolis training staff.

“I’m grateful to be at a point where I’m getting a lot better,” Fries said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “All the recovery stuff has gone well. We don’t have to play football in March, which is great, but we’re getting better every single week. So I’m super grateful for the training staff back in Indy for helping me out throughout that process. Excited to work with everyone here. Got started the other day and we are just going to hit the ground running and keep it pushing. I feel like I’m in a good spot. We’re getting better and I feel good about it.”

Vikings

Vikings C Ryan Kelly said that he appreciated his time in Indianapolis but knew that it was time to move on from the team.

“It was time for me to maybe check out what else is out there and move on and have a new perspective in this career,” Kelly said, via PFT. “So, yeah, I can’t say there’s a specific event. I’ll miss the guys in the O-line room and I’ll miss a bunch of people there. But, in my heart, I just knew it was time to move on and I kind of felt that way over the last year and a half.”