NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Michael Penix, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Last week, Falcons QB Michael Penix was asked where he goes for advice, but didn’t mention the team’s coaching staff. This led to some reporters raising eyebrows, with HC Raheem Morris feeling that the media is looking for any flaw they can find in Penix’s comments.

“Stop looking for stuff on a young man,” Morris said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “You don’t need this stuff on him. It is what it is. But all of those things people do, it doesn’t matter to affect this building. I just feel bad for the kid. I don’t want the kid having to deal with stuff that doesn’t matter or stuff that’s not real. . . . Let his problems be his problems, like third downs. Let’s fix those. Don’t make up [a thing] that doesn’t exist.”

Penix declined to add any further comments on the situation but said those within the organization know the truth and that he and Morris laughed about the situation during the week.

Morris said WR Drake London will be “week-to-week.” “He could come back and feel much better. We just don’t know.” (Josh Kendall)

will be “week-to-week.” “He could come back and feel much better. We just don’t know.” (Josh Kendall) Morris confirmed that Penix will go on injured reserve: “Michael will go to IR. Don’t have any further information. That’ll be at least a four-week deal. We have some second opinions, a bunch of different things going on.” (Kendall)

Falcons D.J. Williams on Penix: “It’s really no different than what it’s been since last year, since he came in. You know what I mean? Just being in constant communication, constant talk, and just coaching him as hard as I possibly can.” ( QB coachon Penix: “It’s really no different than what it’s been since last year, since he came in. You know what I mean? Just being in constant communication, constant talk, and just coaching him as hard as I possibly can.” ( Ledbetter

Falcons S Jessie Bates was fined $11,593 for taunting, and LB Ronnie Harrison was fined $6,972 for a violent gesture.

was fined $11,593 for taunting, and LB was fined $6,972 for a violent gesture. With the caveat that hot-seat speculation at this time of year usually comes from people on the outside monitoring things, not internal sources, ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Morris comes up as potentially in danger, even though this is just his second season.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury. When asked if Penix’s injury changes their plan at quarterback when the offseason rolls around, Morris responded, “Yes. It has to,” per Tori McElheney.

will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury. When asked if Penix’s injury changes their plan at quarterback when the offseason rolls around, Morris responded, “Yes. It has to,” per Tori McElheney. As for London’s knee injury, Morris added they are hopeful he’s back next week: “Hopefully, next week,” via Josh Kendall.

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette recorded four receptions for 83 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown in Week 11’s win over the Falcons. Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard reflected on the growth he’s seen from the second-year receiver, praising him for his resiliency.

“The celebration was amazing, but the biggest thing that I look at from that moment is just the progression and work that he’s put in,” Hubbard said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “He’s a great player. He’s been resilient. He’s had to deal with adversity. To see him get all the (negative) media attention and all this other stuff kind of coming at his ear here and there — fans saying this and that. And just continuing to work hard, put his head down and just do what he does. And then for it to show up the way it does, it’s good to see.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales was impressed by Legette and Bryce Young‘s connection on the touchdown pass.

“That was an amazing play. Great execution by Bryce to buy a little time, get the ball up and down, and Xavier just running under, securing the catch, and taking advantage of that opportunity,” Canales said. “Had a similar opportunity the week before against the Saints. We just missed it. We were just a touch off on that one. But those are things that Bryce, Xavier, they talk through those things. The whole group, really, just having conversations throughout the week and watching the hard work pay off, it was so rewarding.”

Young had nine completions of at least 20 yards in Week 11’s win after going into the game with just 21 through the first 10 games. Legette remained confident that they would be able to execute downfield passes.

“We all know that we can make them type of plays downfield,” Legette said. “I guess we was waiting for it to happen, and we’re just hoping it continues to happen.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young broke Cam Newton‘s single-game passing yard mark with 432 in their Week 11 win, despite taking hits and coming back into the game from injury. Carolina TE Tommy Tremble raved about his quarterbacks’ gritty effort and credited the young quarterback for getting it done.

“It’s the same thing I say every time you guys ask me that question: He’s a baller. And people always doubt him, and when they doubt him the most that’s when he always comes through,” Tremble said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “That’s resilient. Not a lot of people in the world can do that. And he’s one of those dudes. We love playing with him. He’s a freakin’ playmaker and he’s a tough cookie, man. Coming out and gutting it out like that was the reason we got the win.”

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard revealed that he may have returned too early from his calf injury, which may have been more serious than initially thought. He is still working on getting back to 100 percent. (Mike Kaye)

revealed that he may have returned too early from his calf injury, which may have been more serious than initially thought. He is still working on getting back to 100 percent. (Mike Kaye) ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t get the sense that Young’s ankle injury, which forced him to leave the game for a bit on Sunday, will impair his availability for a Week 12 Monday night game against the 49ers.