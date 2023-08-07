NFC Notes: Yannick Ngakoue, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue feels like he is meant to be in Chicago after signing a one-year deal with the team.

“I feel like it was meant for me to be here,” Ngakoue said, via the team’s website. “I actually have a bear tatted on my hand. I feel like that was a sign to me that I was always meant to be a Chicago Bear. I just wanted to go somewhere I feel like I fit in, and I feel like I fit in here. It’s a great culture, great history. It’s a great place to play football.”

Packers

Going from safety to outside linebacker, then moving again to inside linebacker has been tough for Packers Tariq Carpenter. He even received a surprise visit from ST coordinator Rich Bissacia this offseason.

“Everybody been pretty hard on me,” Carpenter told The Athletic. “I be walking around trying to make excuses for myself, feeling bad, but everybody else, like I said, just telling me, ‘You a linebacker now. You just gotta suck it up and do (your) job.’ Ever since I came in, Rich been on me pretty hard and he’s just kinda making me tougher, as far as my mental go and I appreciate him for that and yeah, really just Rich. I appreciated him for coming to see me this offseason. I try to go hard for him. It means a lot. It mean that he care about me. I appreciate him even if he on my tail every day.”

According to Aaron Wilson , the Packers A.J. Rose and QB Jarrett Guarantano. worked out RBand QB

Vikings

Vikings OLB Andre Carter II spoke about his commitments to the United States Army that will still remain once his playing career comes to a close.

“I’m really excited about, once I’m done playing, I’ll then commission into the Army and do my service time that I committed to doing while I was at the academy,” Carter said, via VikingsWire.com. “So that’s something that I’m really excited about. Getting the opportunity to lead America’s sons and daughters. “