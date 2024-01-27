NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Aidan Hutchinson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Seahawks passing game coordinator Sanjay Lal withdrew his name from consideration for the Bears’ offensive coordinator position and will explore other opportunities. (Jeremy Fowler)

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said their team collectively believes they can defeat the 49ers in the NFC Championship game and earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

“I think we all believe it. We all believe. We’re all going to come into the game with the expectation of winning it, going to the Super Bowl. That’s what we believe. We expect nothing less. That’s our attitude going in there,” Hutchinson said, via ProFootballTalk.

Lions’ practice squad TE Zach Ertz said coaches have thrown “the whole playbook” since signing with the team and hopes the “crash course” gets him elevated in time for the NFC Championship game, via Jeremy Fowler.

The Lions officially ruled out guard G Jonah Jackson (knee) and WR Kahlif Raymond (knee) for Sunday's game.

Packers

Packers DL Kenny Clark had 66 quarterback pressures this season including a career-high 10 sacks. He said it’s his goal to be “disruptive as possible.”

“My job is to be disruptive,” Clark said, via PackersWire. “To make plays and allow other guys to make plays around me. That’s just my key. I just try to be as disruptive as possible, and when it’s my opportunity to make that play, I’ve got to make it.”

When asked about where he ranks himself in the NFL, Clark feels he’s at the top of the league.

“As far as myself? It’s definitely right at the top,” said Clark. “Just proud about how I played, how I led this team and just looking forward into the future, knowing that we’ve got something good, knowing that I’ve got something to build up off of. Excited about what we could do.”

Clark reiterated he’s proud of how he performed this season.

“I’m proud about how I played,” Clark said. “Moving around this year and playing a lot of the five, adjusting to that. I think I’ve really been consistent all year and had my career high in sacks and a lot of things this year.”