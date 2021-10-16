NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the arrival of TE Zach Ertz via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m excited,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com . “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. I think he’ll fit right in with this locker room and I think (GM) Steve (Keim) did a tremendous job getting that done. He’s a complete player. I think you saw Maxx’s production continue to increase, and (Ertz) fills a role for us right now.”

Kingsbury also added that Ertz is unavailable this Sunday, but the veteran said he is excited to play in Week 7 against the Texans.

“Obviously I’m excited to be going to a team like the Arizona Cardinals, who are rolling right now, and be able to add my skill set to that team,” said Ertz. “Ecstatic about that situation, to be able to walk into that building and show what kind of player I am, the work ethic I have, with no expectation. Just want to win football games.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, Ertz had the option to stay in Philadelphia for the weekend but opted to fly to Arizona and then travel to Cleveland in order to meet teammates and study the offense.

Josh Weinfuss reports that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is experiencing no symptoms but has recorded four positive test results and remains unable to join his team in Cleveland this weekend.

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay is hopeful that LB Chris Garrett is able to return from COVID-19 sooner rather than later, as he was making great progress prior to falling ill.

“Seeing progress with him. It’s unfortunate because he was a guy that I thought made so much progress throughout the course of the preseason, and you could really see the influence and the effect that he had on the game, specifically just rushing the quarterback,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “And you guys hear me say it all the time, repetition is the mother of learning. He’s a young player that has a lot of upsides, but he’s still continuing to learn. And that COVID got him pretty good. He’s recovering, he’s getting back to where he’s getting comfortable and he’s really maximizing his practice opportunities. He’s done a great job in a lot of the look team settings, giving those offensive linemen and tight ends some really challenging looks. He’s getting better and he’s making our team better. Whether or not he ends up being active, there are a lot of things that go into that: the personnel groupings that we’re activating, what’s his contribution in the kicking game, all those types of things. He’s a guy that we still have a lot of confidence in, but that COVID did set him back a little bit. We’re still very optimistic about what he can bring to our football team and whether it’s this week or at some point this year, we’re going to need him. I’ve been pleased with Chris. He’s done a nice job. I wouldn’t look at him not being activated as anything negative other than, ‘Hey, it just kind of hasn’t worked out.’ That’s where some of those fringe spots when you’re talking about that 46th to 48th guy on game day. There’s a little bit of flexibility that is required, and the kicking game has a lot to do with that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said Russell Wilson has done well helping QB Geno Smith prepare for the starting role.

“He was great,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “He knows his job is to help Geno and get him ready… If he can figure out a way how to compete at that, he’s doing it. He’s already starting to listen to the gameplan, he’s figuring out where it fits, he’s going to prepare just like he’s playing. His plan is to stay as sharp and as fresh as he possibly can.”

Carroll said Wilson underwent “very successful surgery” on his finger and spent Monday’s practice around the team.

“Russ had a very successful surgery, we’re really happy with all the reports, and we don’t have any timelines for you at all right now,” Carroll said. “He’s in really good spirits, really active today as much as he could be around us and all of that. Really happy for the results of the initial part of it.”