NFC Notes: Zack Martin, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s not surprised that OL Zack Martin is holding out of camp in hopes of a new contract.

“Surprise is really not the word there,” Jones said, via PFT. “It’s very costly, and so that’s where we are. Huge, significant ramifications happening here by anybody’s measurement financially.”

Jones said the team has to move forward without Martin for the time being.

“You realize that not having him here, it could happen [via injury] on the next play,’’ Jones added. “You’ve got to put that one on and say you just move on here without him.’‘

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni commented on the team adding veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham but added that the team is still comfortable with the group they had prior to the signings including Nakobe Dean.

“Shoot, no. I mean, again, like I said, I feel really good about the room,” Sirianni said. “Just wanted to get some competition in there. I feel really good about Nakobe. When he was out there, he was doing a nice job running the defense, being in a position to make plays. Had a really big splash play, knocking that ball out, and has done really good as far as just in coverage and just being around the football and knowing what to do. So really pleased with where Nakobe is right now.”

Giants