NFC Notes: Zack Martin, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s not surprised that OL Zack Martin is holding out of camp in hopes of a new contract.
“Surprise is really not the word there,” Jones said, via PFT. “It’s very costly, and so that’s where we are. Huge, significant ramifications happening here by anybody’s measurement financially.”
Jones said the team has to move forward without Martin for the time being.
“You realize that not having him here, it could happen [via injury] on the next play,’’ Jones added. “You’ve got to put that one on and say you just move on here without him.’‘
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni commented on the team adding veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham but added that the team is still comfortable with the group they had prior to the signings including Nakobe Dean.
“Shoot, no. I mean, again, like I said, I feel really good about the room,” Sirianni said. “Just wanted to get some competition in there. I feel really good about Nakobe. When he was out there, he was doing a nice job running the defense, being in a position to make plays. Had a really big splash play, knocking that ball out, and has done really good as far as just in coverage and just being around the football and knowing what to do. So really pleased with where Nakobe is right now.”
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes that judging from how the Giants are or aren’t splitting reps at practice, S Jason Pinnock is locked in as the second starting safety ahead of Dane Belton and Bobby McCain.
- While Giants CB Darnay Holmes is still working as the first-team slot corner, Duggan thinks neither he nor CB Cor’Dale Flott has really seized hold of the starting opportunity. Duggan adds Holmes still likely faces an uphill battle to make the team.
- Duggan also lists McCain, WR Sterling Shepard, and OL Shane Lemieux as in jeopardy of potentially being let go during roster cuts.
- Aaron Wilson reports that WR Stacy Chukwumezie worked out for the Giants.
- Aside from Giants’ new TE Darren Waller standing out as New York’s potential No. 1 receiving option, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda writes that third-round WR Jalin Hyatt has shown “a lot of flashes” this offseason, and the team is excited about his big-play potential.
- Although WR Wan’Dale Robinson isn’t completely recovered from a torn ACL, Pauline has heard Robinson is hasn’t lost any quickness and still looks good running routes.
