NFC Rumors: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he thinks he will have a say in Arizona’s draft plans this year.
“I do believe I think I have an influence in it,” Murray said, via NFL.com. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t. If you’ve got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve (Keim) and Kliff (Kingsbury). I’m excited to see what we do on Thursday.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report the Cardinals’ pick at No. 16 is the start of the window for when Alabama RB Najee Harris expects to be picked.
49ers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the initial plan for the 49ers when they traded up to No. 3 overall was that they were comfortable taking Alabama QB Mac Jones, but they would do a deep dive on North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Ohio State QB Justin Fields as well.
- Schefter believes the gap between Jones, Lance and Fields has narrowed considerably during the process and that as late as this weekend, the organization truly did not know who they were going to pick.
- However, he believes the team has reached a decision in the past 48 hours that the world won’t find out until the draft.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler confirmed the 49ers had Jones in mind as the player they were targeting. They add 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has preferred Jones since the process began. However, there have been discussions in the building surrounding the other quarterbacks and Shanahan has kept an open mind.
- Graziano and Fowler mention that the 49ers and Falcons coaching staffs have spent so much time with North Dakota State’s coaching staff discussing Lance that those in Fargo would be surprised if both pass on Lance.
- Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle takes a look at the 49ers’ tight end situation and wonders if they should consider drafting someone to compliment star TE George Kittle.
- He mentions that Kittle and TE Jordan Reed were not on the field at the same time much last season, as both were bothered by injuries.
- According to Branch, Shanahan could possibly explore the idea of picking one up in the draft or afterward in free agency.
- When it comes to addressing the cornerback spot, Branch thinks that this could be their second-round option after getting their quarterback of the future in round one.
Rams
- Rams GM Les Snead said they signed P Corey Bojorquez in order to provide depth as a COVID-19 precaution. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed that Bojorquez’s addition is not a sign they are adding competition for P Johnny Hekker.
- Snead mentioned that they continue to have “exploratory talks” about trading down from No. 57 overall in the second round but they’re comfortable staying put in the end. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- McVay doesn’t feel the Rams have any “glaring holes” throughout the roster and don’t need to draft an immediate starter. (Lindsey Thiry)
- McVay said Rams Cs Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton are candidates for the starting role, while it’s possible they convert some guards over to center. (Lindsey Thiry)
Seahawks
- Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times notes that Seahawks QB Geno Smith signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum and carries a cap hit of $987,500 for 2021.
- With only three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll doesn’t feel they have many holes to fill: “We’re not going into the draft with great needs, big spaces that we need to fill and all of that. … We’re in a really good place and we feel really good about that right now.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seahawks GM John Schneider wouldn’t provide any comments on recently signed DE Aldon Smith‘s current legal situation. Smith turned himself in on a battery charge on April 21. (Condotta)
- As for the potential of an extension for S Jamal Adams, Schneider said the safety is an “important part” of the organization: “We want him to be here for a long time for sure… He’s going to be an important part of our future.” (John Boyle)
- With the Seahawks trading their 2021 first-round pick for Adams, Carroll joked during Wednesday’s press conference that he was their selection this year: “Our No. 1 pick is Jamal Adams, and that’s a heck of a pick.” (Boyle)
- As for the possibility of the Seahawks’ re-signing LB K.J. Wright returning, Carroll said he spoke with Wright about “where the team stands.” (Brady Henderson)
- Schneider added that he thought Wright would be signed by now. However, it’s possible they return to the veteran free-agent market after this year’s draft.
- Regarding the decision to release DT Jarran Reed, Schneider said they were disappointed that things fell apart. He referred to the move as a typical cap casualty: “We wish than Jarran would have worked with us a little bit and it wasn’t in the cards.” (Crabtree)
- Carroll hinted at more signings coming in after the draft. (Condotta)
- On the offensive line, Carroll said Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller will compete during training camp to start at center. (Crabtree)
- Carroll added he wanted to make sure OT Cedric Ogbuehi had a chance to push Brandon Shell for the starting job at right tackle. (Condotta)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!