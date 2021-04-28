NFC Rumors: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he thinks he will have a say in Arizona’s draft plans this year.

“I do believe I think I have an influence in it,” Murray said, via NFL.com. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t. If you’ve got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve (Keim) and Kliff (Kingsbury). I’m excited to see what we do on Thursday.”