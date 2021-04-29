NFC Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said his recovery from a broken ankle is going well so far, and he is excited to get back to playing.

“I’m excited. I’m back. I’m healthy,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m getting close to being 100 percent. I’m feeling game-ready. It was a challenge, but it’s part of it. I’ve taken it; I’ve embraced it, and I’ll be a better player at the end of it.”

Prescott also mentioned how difficult it was for him to get his mind right in his rehab.

“It wasn’t damaging. It was challenging,” Prescott said. “Obviously when you’re immersed in something like that you’ve got to find and dig within yourself and be resilient and just know I have an amazing support system starting obviously with my family, my friends and then going to the Cowboys and just the fan base. Just digging deeper, finding out more about myself. It wasn’t damaging. It was challenging, and I accepted the challenge.”

According to Tony Pauline, the Cowboys are split between South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn and Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II at pick No. 10: “I’d take Patrick Surtain but I’m told it’s 50-50 between Surtain and Jaycee Horn.”

Eagles

Albert Breer reports some teams think the Eagles could take a quarterback at pick No. 12 if one falls to them.

Breer also said the Eagles have been “corner hungry,” and he connects them to Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle and Michigan DE Kwity Paye.

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the prevailing thought is the Giants land one of the Alabama wide receivers at No. 11 in the first round, either Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith .

or . The Athletic’s Dan Duggan thinks the cloud of players they’re hoping to choose from at No. 11 is Waddle, Smith and either of the top two cornerbacks; Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn .

and South Carolina’s . He adds Penn State LB Micah Parsons is a big wildcard. He has some “maturity questions” that the Giants spent a ton of time digging into but nothing that took him off their board.

is a big wildcard. He has some “maturity questions” that the Giants spent a ton of time digging into but nothing that took him off their board. Alabama DT Christian Barmore is also in the conversation for the Giants, per Duggan, as is edge rusher, though that’s more likely if New York pulls a surprise and trades back.

is also in the conversation for the Giants, per Duggan, as is edge rusher, though that’s more likely if New York pulls a surprise and trades back. NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt says there have been rumblings for weeks that New York won’t pass up Smith, as HC Joe Judge‘s strong Alabama ties give him a lot of confidence in Smith. Rosenblatt adds Smith brings a route-running element that the current receiving corps might not necessarily have.

Washington

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones expects Washington to take either an offensive tackle or Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.