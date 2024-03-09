NFC Rumors: Cowboys, RBs, Eagles, Giants, J.J. McCarthy

Cowboys

Eagles

  • According to Jason La Canfora, the Eagles are expected to make a “significant” move at safety this offseason.

Giants

  • Jason La Canfora continues to hear that the Giants “have a thing for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.”
  • According to La Canfora, three executives have told him that they would not be surprised if the Giants traded up with the Cardinals at No. 4 overall to get him.
  • SNY’s Connor Hughes said he heard consistently at the Combine that Giants GM Joe Schoen wants to draft his own quarterback, either at No. 6 overall or in a trade up the board. He notes the Giants seem to be high on both North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels but would need a team picking in the top three to be willing to trade down or pass.
  • McCarthy is a possibility at No. 6 but Hughes got mixed opinions on him from the people he talked to in league circles. 
  • As for current starting QB Daniel Jones, Hughes says it’s not so much that the Giants don’t think he can play but that they are spooked by his injury history. He expects Jones to be starting in Week 1 in 2024 and gone in 2025. 

