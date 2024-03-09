NFC Rumors: Cowboys, RBs, Eagles, Giants, J.J. McCarthy

Cowboys
- According to Jason La Canfora, the Cowboys are “trawling the lower tiers” of the running back market which could include players such as Zack Moss and D’Andre Swift.
- In the event the Packers release RB Aaron Jones, Jason La Canfora expects an immediate call from the Ravens and Cowboys, among other teams.
- USA Today’s Todd Brock tracked formal Combine interviews for the Cowboys. For offensive line, the list included Illinois’ Isaiah Adams, Duke’s Graham Barton, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga (unconfirmed), Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, Texas’ Christian Jones, Alabama’s JC Latham, Georgia’s Amarius Mims, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan and Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.
- At wide receiver, Dallas held formal interviews with Central Florida’s Javon Baker, Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, Washington’s Jalen McMillan, and Texas’ Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy.
- At running back, Dallas did formals with Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, Florida State’s Trey Benson, Kentucky’s Ray Davis, Notre Dame’s Audric Estime and Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright.
- At cornerback, the Cowboys did formal interviews with Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson, Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter, Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa and Clemson’s Nate Wiggins.
- At defensive line, Dallas interviewed Texas A&M DT McKinnley Jackson, Michigan DT Kris Jenkins, Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro, LSU DT Maason Smith and Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat.
- Finally at linebacker, the Cowboys had formal Combine interviews with Michigan’s Junior Colson, Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper and Missouri’s Ty’Ron Hopper.
Eagles
- According to Jason La Canfora, the Eagles are expected to make a “significant” move at safety this offseason.
Giants
- Jason La Canfora continues to hear that the Giants “have a thing for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.”
- According to La Canfora, three executives have told him that they would not be surprised if the Giants traded up with the Cardinals at No. 4 overall to get him.
- SNY’s Connor Hughes said he heard consistently at the Combine that Giants GM Joe Schoen wants to draft his own quarterback, either at No. 6 overall or in a trade up the board. He notes the Giants seem to be high on both North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels but would need a team picking in the top three to be willing to trade down or pass.
- McCarthy is a possibility at No. 6 but Hughes got mixed opinions on him from the people he talked to in league circles.
- As for current starting QB Daniel Jones, Hughes says it’s not so much that the Giants don’t think he can play but that they are spooked by his injury history. He expects Jones to be starting in Week 1 in 2024 and gone in 2025.
