NFC Rumors: Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Per the Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Commanders left the Combine with no definitive decision on which quarterback prospect to draft with the No. 2 pick, which is not a surprise given there are still two months to go before the draft. Standig expects Washington to likely pick between North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels, with an outside chance they trade to No. 1 for USC QB Caleb Williams.
- Standig mentions the rumor mill at the Combine made some noise about a potential trade involving Commanders DT Jonathan Allen. However, there have been few indications that the team is considering that move.
- Standig notes the Commanders want to try and put LB Jamin Davis in more of a situational role that highlights his athleticism, especially as a pass rusher, and minimizes his weakness in coverage. Said new HC Dan Quinn: “I went through the last few years of every blitz (Jamin) had. Where do I see burst? Where do I see traits? All I can do is evaluate on that. And then you find ways to train him.”
- He adds that shouldn’t change the decision with Davis’ fifth-year option, with the Commanders unlikely to exercise it in May.
- The Washington Commanders had a formal Combine interview with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. (Ben Standig)
- Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda expects Commanders S Kamren Curl to get a deal “in the range” of around $12 annually unless a bidding war starts.
Cowboys
- Rich Eisen relayed some of the most notable rumors he heard at the NFL Combine, emphasizing that these are rumors only and nothing he has sourced. One rumor Eisen heard is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to let QB Dak Prescott play out the final year of his contract, and that’s what he means by being “all in” on the 2024 season.
- Eisen says Jones’ comments about being “all in” were interpreted as being aggressive about maximizing the upcoming season, but instead, it seems like it could be a last-chance edict for a number of key figures in the final year of their contracts, like Prescott and HC Mike McCarthy.
- An extension for Prescott would lower his nearly $60 million cap hit, and that’s been the expected course of action since late last season. However, Dallas could get some cap space by a simple restructuring instead. It leaves them in a potential pickle next year when Prescott is a free agent and has immense leverage with a no-tag and no-trade clause.
Giants
- Rich Eisen relayed some of the most notable rumors he heard at the NFL Combine, emphasizing that these are rumors only and nothing he has sourced. One rumor Eisen heard is that the Giants are done with QB Daniel Jones.
- While Jones is locked onto the roster in 2024, Eisen heard the word “buyer’s remorse” tossed around multiple times surrounding the Giants and Jones after he regressed and was hurt multiple times in 2023.
- Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda thinks Giants S Xavier McKinney will ask for a contract that pays around $18 million a year if Bucanners S Antoine Winfield Jr. receives more than $20 million annually. Pauline adds few around the league feel McKinney will actually get a deal that large.
- Former Ravens and Giants assistant Kevin Wilkins is joining the Michigan Wolverines as a defensive analyst, according to Matt Zenitz. Wilkins has been the “longtime right-hand man” for new Michigan DC Wink Martindale and he will follow Martindale to Ann Arbor.
- The Giants are hiring former Patriots ST coordinator Cam Achord as an assistant, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. New York had a spot on their staff after Mike Adams moved to assistant secondary coach.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Giants have done some homework on what a potential trade-up from the No. 6 pick would cost.
