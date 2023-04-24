NFC Rumors: Jalen Carter, C.J. Stroud, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- ESPN’s Todd McShay hasn’t heard any confirmation that the Bears would take DT Jalen Carter if he slips to No. 9 but he notes they have spent a ton of time digging into him.
- He mentions the Steelers have contacted the Bears about potentially trading up from No. 17.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says other teams think Bears GM Ryan Poles would love to take Ohio State OT Paris Johnson if he’s available at No. 9. Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski is another option if the Bears go offensive line.
Lions
- ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks the Lions are the “parachute slot” for Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud if he drops out of the top five picks.
- Conversely, McShay hasn’t heard the Lions connected to Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
- If the quarterbacks are gone, McShay expects the Lions to take either a defensive lineman or a cornerback, with Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon expected to be the preference over Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Georgia DT Jalen Carter reportedly had a positive meeting with the Lions and is a candidate to be the pick for them at No. 6.
- With their second first-round pick at No. 18, Breer says it’s possible the Lions could move up for a quarterback, as they’ve done a lot of homework on this class. He adds Texas RB Bijan Robinson might not get past Detroit if they stay put here.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King mentions the suspension for Lions WR Jameson Williams shouldn’t materially impact Detroit’s draft plans.
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions there’s a lot of buzz connecting the Packers to a tight end, with Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer perhaps the preference as more of a two-way player than Utah TE Dalton Kincaid.
- The Packers had Mississippi State OLB Tyrus Wheat in Green Bay for a top-30 visit. (Tom Silverstein)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!