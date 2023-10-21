NFC Rumors: Jaylon Johnson, Danielle Hunter, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears have not made any trade calls about potential deals for CB Jaylon Johnson , who is someone other teams are monitoring around the league.

, who is someone other teams are monitoring around the league. Fowler mentions that Johnson would garner “strong interest” around the league if he were made available.

However, Fowler says Chicago has “very little interest” in fielding offers for Johnson.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love has a “sick taste in my mouth” after Week 5’s loss to the Raiders, where he tossed three interceptions.

“It’s not a great feeling, definitely left a very sick taste in my mouth that whole week,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “But, it’s part of the game. I’ve had three-interception games before. You’ve got to find a way to bounce back. Having that sick taste in my mouth, it’s going to keep pushing me forward, keep motivating me to keep going, keep getting better.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur thinks the quarterback position gets too much of the blame when things aren’t going well offensively.

“I think a lot of times the quarterback gets too much blame when you’re not scoring points. That’s just the way it goes, especially when you’re turning over the ball,” LaFleur said. “It comes down to us getting into a rhythm offensively. We have not done that. It’s been choppy; it’s felt disjointed.”

Love feels their offense has shown they can generate when they get into a rhythm.

“I think once we get the ball moving, once we get that rhythm going, I think we’ve been pretty good,” Love said. “It’s just that consistency of finding those completions and getting the chains moving, I think.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Packers are believed to be among the teams who have gauged the trade market for receiver help in recent weeks.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) was limited in Friday’s practice but looked good: “He looked pretty good (but) he was limited, so we’ll see how he’s feeling,” via Rob Demovsky.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said LB Marcus Davenport is still getting medical opinions on his high ankle sprain and hasn’t ruled out possible surgery. There’s currently no timetable for Davenport’s return, via Kevin Seifer

said LB is still getting medical opinions on his high ankle sprain and hasn’t ruled out possible surgery. There’s currently no timetable for Davenport’s return, via Kevin Seifer According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, several executives around the NFL have pegged Vikings DE Danielle Hunter as someone to watch closely as a trade candidate before the deadline.

as someone to watch closely as a trade candidate before the deadline. Fowler says that the Vikings gauged trade interest in Hunter during the offseason, but they have not been exploring a deal recently, even though there has been some external interest.

Fowler believes it would take a “sizable deal” to land Hunter with one league executive guessing it could take a first-round pick.