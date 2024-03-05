NFC Rumors: Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic went through the buzz surrounding the Bears at the Combine. Ahead of their decision with the number one overall pick, Chicago’s choice will have a ripple effect around the rest of the league.

, sources tell Jahns “he would have to bomb the process” for the Bears to not take him at number one. Jahns noted some rumblings of off-field issues for Williams along with concerns about how well he processes the game from the pocket. Overall, a scout told Jahns “the ceiling is too high” to worry about those lesser concerns.

, but Jahns mentions they are closer to an agreement on a long-term deal than last offseason. Finally, Jahns names Giants RB Saquon Barkley as a potential target, however, GM Ryan Poles isn’t known to invest much into the RB position.

as a potential target, however, GM isn’t known to invest much into the RB position. Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reports Williams opting out of the medical exams at the Combine could change the timeline of a trade of Fields. Schrager notes it’s “hard to believe” Chicago or another team will make a move before going through Williams’ medical evaluations.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he would love to have LB De’Vondre Campbell back with the team in 2024.

“I’d love to have De’Vondre back,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire. “We’ll kind of see where that goes.”

could be a potential solution for the Vikings at quarterback if they lose starting QB . Minnesota reportedly had some interest in Lance last year at the Combine, but San Francisco traded Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick during the preseason once it was clear starting QB Brock Purdy was healthy.

was healthy. Eisen said the word was Minnesota might need to offer a slightly better pick than what Dallas gave up to secure Lance, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has a decision due on his fifth-year option this May.