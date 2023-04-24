NFC Rumors: Michael Mayer, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the rest of the league is pretty doubtful the Commanders draft a quarterback with a high pick this year.
- One name he’s heard connected to the team a lot in the first round is Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Cowboys
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer lists edge rusher, running back, tight end, and interior offensive line as positions to watch for the Cowboys in the first round.
- Mike Giardi reports that the floor for Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in this year’s draft is pick No. 26 for the Cowboys, adding that the team is interested in selecting him if he falls that far.
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said OL Josh Ball will play guard and tackle this year after only appearing at tackle in his first two seasons. (Todd Archer)
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says the team highly values RB Tony Pollard and revealed that the team is interested in a long-term extension that would keep Pollard in Dallas for the next three or four years. (Ed Werder)
- Team owner Jerry Jones also commented on RB Ezekiel Elliott, saying that he was “still an outstanding football player” despite Dallas opting to release him. (Michael Gehlken)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Todd McShay notes it seems the defensive line is a more likely target for the Eagles than the offensive line with the No. 10 pick and mentions Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness or Georgia OLB Nolan Smith as candidates for the pick.
- McShay adds he’s heard differing reports on how interested the Eagles are in Georgia DT Jalen Carter should he slip to No. 10.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks if Carter or Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez aren’t on the board, Eagles GM Howie Roseman will work hard to trade back.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King mentions another GM who’s been pretty plugged in when it comes to draft stuff told him he knows the Eagles love Smith.
- Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on QB Jalen Hurts‘ new contract: “This is the beginning. This is not towards the end. This is the beginning of a career arc for a remarkable person and a remarkable player. The ceiling? There is no ceiling. It’s all there for the taking.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Hurts on why he decided not to hold out for a fully guaranteed deal: “Look at great teams and great players, it takes a village. We’ve got something special going on. We all want to do it for a long time. That was important to me to take that approach with it.” (Jonathan Jones)
