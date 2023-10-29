NFC Rumors: Packers, Seahawks, Vikings

Packers

Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the Packers are in the trade market for running back help.

Packers QB Jordan Love following the team’s Week 8 loss to the Vikings: “Myself, it’s too bumpy right now. I need to find consistency in my play.” (Matt Schneidman)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge spoke about being suspended for six games due to a domestic violence incident.

“First off, I would just like to apologize to the organization, apologize to my family, to everybody that was affected by it,” Eskridge said after practice Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. “I take full responsibility in this situation, and I’ve grown from it and I’m just ready to get it behind me and be the person I’m meant to be and not all of this stuff.”

“Everybody goes through different things and handles in different ways,” Eskridge added. “So just being able to, you know, get tools. I’m doing therapy. You know, I’ve been doing that. So it’s just helping me grow as a man. I’m a young man. Everybody makes mistakes.”

Vikings