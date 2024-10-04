NFC South Notes: Andy Dalton, Diontae Johnson, Taysom Hill, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said they are looking for leaders to step up and be vocal with former captains like DT Derrick Brown, LB Shaq Thompson and S Sam Franklin all out with injuries,

“We’re just depending on the guys that have been vocal, the guys that have stood for the principles of what we’re about to step up in that role,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “As far as who goes out for the coin toss, these are people that exemplify the things we’re looking for for Panthers football. Beyond that, it extends beyond these (captains). These are guys who are recognized by their teammates. But there’s a huge group of a leadership council of a bunch of guys that have been around the league, have been here, that really represent what we’re looking for.”

Canales spoke about how unfortunate it is to lose Thompson to another season-ending injury.

“Just sick for Shaq, a guy that really just cares so much and plays with so much passion,” Canales said. “A vocal leader. Somebody who’s had my back through this process as I get my feet underneath me as a first-time head coach.”

As for Andy Dalton‘s performance since taking the reins as Carolina’s starting quarterback, Canales praised his ability to stay efficient and find opportunities.

“Andy just operated and functioned in our system, got us to the right runs, threw it to the first open guy, progressed when he had to, checked it down. He did a fantastic job of just playing efficiently and made some explosive plays and found those opportunities down the field when they were available.”

