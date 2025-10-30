NFC Trade Rumors: Cesar Ruiz, Pete Werner, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Falcons OLB Arnold Ebiketie as a player who has garnered trade interest dating back to the preseason this year and is a candidate to be dealt before the deadline.
- Fowler adds the Falcons could use help at linebacker and receiver, making them potential buyers at the deadline as well.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person writes the Panthers could be interested in adding a pass rusher but the team is self-aware that it’s not in a spot to be giving up anything significant for short-term rentals.
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that other teams are watching the Saints closely, as at 1-7 the team is in a spot where it could consider trading off pieces to try and accelerate the rebuild next year. Players of interest, per Fowler, include WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, CB Alontae Taylor and LB Pete Werner.
- However, Fowler says it’s debatable whether Saints GM Mickey Loomis will see things the same way, which might be frustrating other teams. One AFC executive told Fowler: “It’s time to just rip the Band-Aid off and do it. They’ve held it off for so long, but they need to replenish with young players.”
- That said, Fowler adds teams have gotten the impression that Saints G Cesar Ruiz could be available for the right price.
- ESPN’s Katherine Terrell says the Saints have tried to get other young linebackers snaps in recent weeks at Werner’s expense, which could be a sign that they’re seriously considering a trade.
