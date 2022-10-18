NFC Trade Rumors: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, Rams, Saints, Seahawks

Panthers
- Like a number of reporters, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Panthers aren’t willing to part with DE Brian Burns or DT Derrick Brown unless they get an absolute haul back, as both are still young building block pieces for them.
- They’re a little more amenable to trading RB Christian McCaffrey but a high-ranking AFC executive told Fowler, “They want a lot.”
- Fowler adds a first-round pick or more is what Carolina is looking for, and the Panthers were open to dealing McCaffrey this offseason too.
- As far as teams who could be interested, Fowler notes the Rams and 49ers have been implicated as potentially being interested. The Bills are another fit but McCaffrey’s remaining salary in future years is the bigger complication, as they’re trying to keep their books clean.
Rams
- A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler “all options are on the table” for the Rams and RB Cam Akers, meaning a trade, release or keeping him. Fowler personally thinks the last option is unlikely.
- He adds the sources he’s talked to aren’t blown away by Akers’ tape so far this season, but perhaps another team could send Los Angeles a late-round pick in the hope a change of scenery brings the best out of Akers.
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Saints have inquired with the Giants about WR Darius Slayton in the past and could do so again before the trade deadline given their injuries.
- He also has heard Saints WR Marquez Callaway could be available, as when healthy he’s an odd man out in New Orleans’ receiving corps.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Seahawks have made CB Sidney Jones available, as they’re rolling with their rookie trio in the secondary right now and Jones isn’t playing.
