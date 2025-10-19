NFC Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Lions

Cowboys
- SI’s Albert Breer doesn’t believe that Dallas would trade WR George Pickens during the season, who is positioning himself for a massive payday, although it wouldn’t be out of the question if the Cowboys lose out before the deadline. Pickens will likely garner more than $40 million a year on the open market.
- In addition, Breer doesn’t believe that the Cowboys will trade for an edge rusher at the deadline and will opt to develop their young players.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Cowboys have let the league know they are open for business and searching for help on defense.
- Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken openly about having the “ammo” for a trade to improve the defense, yet it doesn’t appear the team is at anything other than an exploratory stage.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has heard the Eagles would like to add help at cornerback and edge rusher before the trade deadline.
Giants
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that despite the loss of WR Malik Nabers, the Giants aren’t aggressively working the phones to add talent at receiver right now.
Lions
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Lions are making calls to gauge the market for a pass rusher.
