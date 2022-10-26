NFC Trade Rumors: Robert Quinn, Bears, Commanders, Eagles

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says as of late last week the Bears privately made it clear they didn’t want to deal DE Robert Quinn, then went out and thumped the Patriots to move to 3-4.
- Fowler considers Quinn to be a good “midrange option” for teams looking for pass-rush help.
Commanders
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders still maintain they do not have any plans to trade DT Daron Payne despite the interest he’s receiving on the trade market.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Eagles have been active at the trade deadline looking to fortify their pass rush. The top pass rusher is Panthers DE Brian Burns, but Carolina’s asking price has been taken by other teams as a way of saying they’re not dealing him.
- Eagles LT Andre Dillard is in a contract year and widely viewed as available but teams believe Philadelphia would need a third-round pick to move on from him, per Fowler.
