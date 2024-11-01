NFC West Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is hopeful RB Christian McCaffrey will be fully recovered following their bye in time for Week 10 against the Buccaneers.

“We hope it does go that way,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone. “It’s been trending that way, and it’s been ever since we shut him down and gone through these real slow steps. It’s getting there. He hasn’t had a setback, and hopefully, he has a real good week, and we can get him into practice next week, which obviously would be huge for us.”

Shanahan is unsure if DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) will be ready for Week 10 but mentioned the following game as a possibility.

“I don’t know if Yetur has a chance after the bye week, but I think similar, that if he’s not ready for that, it’ll be week-to-week after that,” Shanahan said. “And hopefully, at least by Seattle (Week 11); that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Cardinals

Cardinals OT Paris Johnson Jr. said having Kyler Murray back at quarterback elevates the team’s confidence level and praised Murray’s big-play ability.

“It’s trust in the franchise that we are all going to play hard regardless of who is back there,” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “But when you know you are playing with a franchise guy, one of the best guys in the NFL, the confidence level and excitement level is up. When you know the guy can make the superhuman plays, you know you don’t have to do anything special. I just have to do my job.”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said Murray is always eager to have the ball in important moments.

“He loves the ball in his hands, as do all great players,” Petzing said.

Murray was pleased with their performance in Week 8’s win over the Dolphins but is always looking for ways to improve.

“You feel good about the things that happened (in Miami), but I love to look at the things we can get better at.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay floated the idea that the team trading LB Ernest Jones to the Titans wasn’t the best deal.

“I think I’ve been pleased with some of the things that guys have done. It’d be hard to deny the production that he’s had when you look at what he’s done at Tennessee and even just in his first week (in Seattle) last week,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “He’s a great player and he did a lot of good things for us. I think all the decisions that we make in the moment we feel like are in the best interest. I’m not going to pretend and act like every decision is accurate. You try to be able to learn from it and apply it moving forward, but you know that you’re playing against a really well-respected player, mentally and physically tough. Seems like he’s always around the football. I wish him well and it’s going to be a great challenge going against him.”