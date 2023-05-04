NFL Allocates Eight International Pathway Players To NFC North & AFC West

The NFL announced it has allocated eight players from its International Pathway Program, one for each team in the NFC North and AFC West.

The journey continues! 🌍🏈 We're thrilled to unveil our newest class of athletes from the International Player Pathway Program featuring players from @NFLAfrica, @NFLFrance & @NFLAustralia. (THREAD ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/gWJdRRL9Gp — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2023

The full list includes:

Bears OL Roy Mbaeteka (Nigeria) Lions TE Patrick Murtagh (Australia) Packers DL Kenneth Odumegwu (Nigeria) Vikings DL Junior Aho (France) Broncos DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (Nigeria) Chiefs OL Chukwuebuka Godrick (Nigeria) Raiders DL David Ebuka Agoha (Nigeria) Chargers DL Basil Chijioke Okoye (Nigeria)

Mbaeteka actually spent time with the Giants last season during training camp as a regular player but was cut and not signed to the practice squad, though he was re-signed for a short stint later in the season.

He turned down a futures deal from New York to participate in the Pathway program.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions will be randomly chosen to receive one international player each.

Those players don’t count against the 90-man roster limit and can be carried as an eleventh practice squad member if they’re not signed to a contract.

Mbaeteka, 23, didn’t play any organized football growing up in Nigeria but was spotted at a camp by former NFL DE Osi Umenyiora in 2021. He was selected for the NFL’s International Pathway Program but was signed in 2022 by the Giants to a regular contract.

Mbaeteka was cut by the team coming out of training camp and bounced on and off the practice squad a couple of times during the season.

Mbaeteka has yet to appear in an NFL game.